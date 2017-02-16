Kim Kardashian West May Return to Paris 5 Months After an Armed Robbery

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West are seen on February 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Kim Kardashian West may be making plans to return to Paris Fashion Week five months after her traumatic robbery.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian West’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner , is walking the runway during Paris Fashion Week at the end of February. According to the source, 36-year-old Kardashian West’s husband, Kanye West , is interested in attending the winter Paris Fashion Week and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is contemplating traveling with him.

If Kardashian West does in fact attend Paris Fashion Week, it will be the first time the reality star has returned to the “City of Light” since her Oct. 3 robbery during Paris Fashion Week last fall, when five masked men broke into her No Address Hotel apartment, held her at gunpoint, bound and gagged her and stole millions of dollars worth of her jewelry.

PEOPLE also learned that Kardashian West’s longtime hairstylist, Jen Atkin — whose clients also include numerous members of the KarJenner clan — will be working the week-long Parisian event.

The past five months have been a trying time for the mother of two and West, 39, who just debuted his low-key Yeezy season 5 show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

A month following Kardashian West’s Paris heist , the rapper was hospitalized for exhaustion in November after canceling his Saint Pablo tour, and also dealt with the anniversary of his mother’s death .

But after months of marital strain , the couple is working together to get back on track and are spending plenty of time together.

In celebration of Super Bowl Sunday, the duo — who are parents to daughter North , 3, and son Saint , 14 months — enjoyed a fun-filled weekend together. “They seemed to have fun catching up,” a second source told PEOPLE. “There was no tension between them. Instead, they both seemed very happy.”

On Feb. 7, the two enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles, shopping at Epione skincare before stepping out for dinner at upscale Italian eatery E Baldi and stopping by Baskin Robbins for sweet treats.

“They seem to be doing much better,” an insider said , adding that Kardashian West seems “much happier.”

“They have fun together again,” said the insider. “The struggles that they had for the past few months seem to have mostly past.”

In early February, Kardashian West also met with French authorities in New York City, where she testified in the robbery case in order to identify the men that broke into her apartment. “This morning, Kim had a meeting with the French judge handling her robbery case. Kim answered questions. She said it went fine,” another source told PEOPLE. “She is just happy that she didn’t have to go to Paris.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns March 5 on E!

—With JILLIAN RUFFO

