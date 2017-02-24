MusicJay Z Says Radio Caters to Young White Women
movies

Everything You Need to Know About Disney's New Beauty and the Beast Movie

9:33 PM UTC

Disney's live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, one of the most-anticipated movies of 2017, hits theaters March 17. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the premiere.

The film has a star-studded cast. Emma Watson plays Belle and Dan Stevens inhabits the Beast. Luke Evans will fight like Gaston while Josh Gad portrays sidekick Le Fou. Kevin Kline will also appear as Belle's father, Maurice.

Emma Watson is aware of the common critiques of the plot. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Watson defended Belle's relationship with the Beast, which some say encourages women to stay in abusive relationships. "It’s something I really grappled with at the beginning; the kind of Stockholm Syndrome question about this story," she said. "That’s where a prisoner will take on the characteristics of and fall in love with the captor. Belle actively argues and disagrees with [Beast] constantly. She has none of the characteristics of someone with Stockholm Syndrome because she keeps her independence, she keeps that freedom of thought."

MORE Here's Proof That the New Beauty and the Beast Trailer Is Pretty Much the Same as the Original

Your favorite talking appliances are back and more alive than ever. Lumiére (Ewan McGregor), Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson), Cogsworth (Ian McKellen), Plumette (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Madame de Garderobe (Audra McDonald) and Chip (Nathan Mack) chatter away throughout the movie. And Stanley Tucci plays a new character, Cadenza, a harpsichord. (See character posters for each at EW.)

Director Bill Condon decided to remake the film to "distinguish Belle again, 25 years later, as a 21st century heroine." In an interview with EW, Condon said: "She is a character in an animated movie, so it is a question of taking these characters and putting them into this extra dimension, putting them into a live-action context, which means adding levels of psychology and nuance, and updating it."

MORE How Beauty and the Beast's Screenwriter Shaped Disney's First Feminist Princess

Ariana Grande and John Legend sing an updated version of the theme song. The full movie soundtrack also features a song by Celine Dion and contributions from Josh Groban.

The film is one of more than a dozen classics being remade by Disney. Live-action versions of Mulan, Aladdin and The Lion King are among the ones expected to premiere in the next few years.

