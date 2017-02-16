EnvironmentThe One Greenhouse Gas That's On the Rise
President Trump Asked a Black Reporter to Set Up a Meeting With Black Lawmakers

Ryan Teague Beckwith
Updated: 8:39 PM UTC | Originally published: 8:35 PM UTC

President Trump asked a black reporter if the members of the Congressional Black Caucus are "friends of yours," pressing her on whether she would set up a meeting with them for him.

At an hour-plus press conference Thursday, Trump was asked by April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks if he would involve the Congressional Black Caucus when making plans for executive orders affecting inner city areas.

Trump at first didn't understand the question, as Ryan referred to the organization of black lawmakers by its initials, the CBC, and she had to restate the question.

"Well, I would. I tell you what. Do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting?" he asked.

"No, no, no," Ryan replied. "I'm just a reporter."

"Are they friends of yours?" he asked.

"Let's go, set up a meeting. I would love to meet with the Black Caucus. ... I think it's great," he said.

Trump and the Congressional Black Caucus have not yet met, although White House spokesman Sean Spicer said in January that a plan for a meeting was in the works.

The CBC responded on Twitter, saying it had sent Trump a letter but received no response:

