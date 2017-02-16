U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mario Tama—Getty Images

The Internet Went Nuts When Trump Said 'Drugs Are Becoming Cheaper Than Candy Bars'

In a press conference Thursday , President Donald Trump touched on the important matter of narcotics use in the U.S., calling America a "drug-infested nation."

"We've ordered the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to coordinate on a plan to destroy criminal cartels coming into the United States with drugs. We're becoming a drug-infested nation. Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars," he said to illustrate his point.

This is not the first time Trump has used candy to make a statement this week, previously comparing intelligence leaks to candy . And it's also not the first time that Twitter has had a field day with his particular choice of words as it tends to do with these things, collectively scratching its head over this comparison. He may have been exaggerating as RehabCenter network points out, the average cost of marijuana is actually $15 per gram, heroin is $15-20 per dose, and cocaine and methamphetamines are over $80 per gram. A Snickers, meanwhile, will run you $0.89 at Target.

Drugs are cheaper than candy bars now?! pic.twitter.com/Uz3pCJbh4w - C. Miller (@YourRapsHere) February 16, 2017

DT - 'Drugs are cheaper than candy bars'

Aide whispers to DT - 'That's the name of the candy bar. It's not the price.' pic.twitter.com/TbH20ICIRt - Pete (@stpete2you) February 16, 2017

'Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars.'



Remember when Martin Shkreli raised the price of Snickers from 99 cents to $5,000? - Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) February 16, 2017

Drugs cheaper than candy bars? Brb, moving to America - Tom Davidson (@DPTomDavidson) February 16, 2017

@ all dealers who sell drugs cheaper than candy bars slide in the DMs I'll buy in bulk https://t.co/qRAS1LXjTP - Uncle Spookie▶️Okee (@Trxppybasshead) February 16, 2017

bread? about two bucks



milk gallon? three fifty



candy bar? $200 / oz.



Trump: 'Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars.' - sleeper hearts (@chalkboardsband) February 16, 2017

Willy Wonka of the Chocolate Factory says fake news RT@Newsweek Trump says drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars #TrumpNewsConference - LLeigh_Laura (@LeighNYC_Laura) February 16, 2017

A new war on “cheaper-than-candy” drugs? Ugh… pic.twitter.com/QMyQ1827cH - Nasty Canasta (@nasty_canasta) February 16, 2017