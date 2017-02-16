Donald TrumpRead a Transcript of President Trump's Combative Press Conference
Raisa Bruner
8:25 PM UTC

In a press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump touched on the important matter of narcotics use in the U.S., calling America a "drug-infested nation."

"We've ordered the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice to coordinate on a plan to destroy criminal cartels coming into the United States with drugs. We're becoming a drug-infested nation. Drugs are becoming cheaper than candy bars," he said to illustrate his point.

This is not the first time Trump has used candy to make a statement this week, previously comparing intelligence leaks to candy. And it's also not the first time that Twitter has had a field day with his particular choice of words as it tends to do with these things, collectively scratching its head over this comparison. He may have been exaggerating as RehabCenter network points out, the average cost of marijuana is actually $15 per gram, heroin is $15-20 per dose, and cocaine and methamphetamines are over $80 per gram. A Snickers, meanwhile, will run you $0.89 at Target.

