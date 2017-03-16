A Recent History of Notable Celebrity Side-Eye

Side-eye , that sidelong glance favored by shade queens like Mariah Carey devil-may-care rebels like Rihanna , is finally being acknowledged in the canon.

As a part of the latest additions to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary , side-eye was inducted as one of more than 1,000 words and phrases (including humblebrag, photobomb and "throw shade") that will now be gracing the pages of the dictionary.

While Merriam-Webster is only now officially recognizing side-eye, this loaded look has always been the ultimate way to show you feel any number of things including annoyance, curiosity or suspicion without saying a word. With that in mind, here's a look back at some of the most notable side-eye moments in recent history.