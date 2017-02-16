viral'She Was a Beautiful Human.' Man Who Cared For 89-Year-Old Neighbor Says Goodbye
viral

You'll Never Feel Tempted to Text Your Ex Again Thanks to This Handy Spreadsheet

Melissa Locker
10:24 PM UTC

Unless you’re still friends with your ex, it's rarely a good idea to text them your passing thought or fiery missive. Now, thanks to the internet, instead of texting your ex, you can simply post the message to an ingenious online spreadsheet instead.

“Things I Wanna Text My Ex” is the repository of all the texts people around the world wanted to send their exes—before thinking better of it. The the spreadsheet (here) is the subtly brilliant creation of Sean Drohan, who made the spreadsheet on a lark, Refinery 29 reported.

The anonymous texts range from the insidiously mundane (“I still have your netflix account”) to the righteously indignant (“if you had spent less time cheating and more time canvassing, Hillary would have took Iowa”) to the truly heartbreaking (“Please take me back, I still love you.”) They all have one thing in common, though: they are much better off on a spreadsheet than on an ex's phone.

It’s just a helpful alternative, as Drohan told Refinery 29, “Don’t text your ex tonight. If you want to, tomorrow.” In the meantime, just post to this spreadsheet.

[H/T Refinery 29]

