viral'She Was a Beautiful Human.' Man Who Cared For 89-Year-Old Neighbor Says Goodbye
National SecurityAnother Donald Trump Failure: Not Calling White Supremacy 'Terrorism'
President Donald Trump
viralYou'll Never Feel Tempted to Text Your Ex Again Thanks to This Handy Spreadsheet
Valentine's Day Copy Space
celebritiesKim Kardashian West May Return to Paris 5 Months After an Armed Robbery
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017
Man holding $20 bills in shirt pocket
Man holding $20 bills in shirt pocket Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
Bizarre

Woman Accidentally Donates Shirt With $8,000 in Pocket to Goodwill

Megan McCluskey
10:03 PM UTC

A California woman recently made an accidental generous donation to Goodwill when she dropped off a shirt with thousands of dollars in the pocket.

After Placentia resident Linda Hoffman swung by her local Goodwill with a bag of old clothes, she was in for an unpleasant surprise about one of the shirts she had decided to give away — it had an envelope containing $8000 stashed in the pocket. Bob Hoffman had been storing six years' worth of secret savings in a shirt with the intention of using the money to take his wife on a surprise vacation to Italy when she accidentally donated the secret fund, according to ABC 7 News.

When the couple finally realized the mistake two days later, they rushed back to Goodwill only to find that the shirt appeared to be gone. However, the next day, a Goodwill employee discovered the shirt — with the entire sum still in its pocket — in a pile of clothes. "I describe it as a miracle," Linda said. "I would say that it was honest people and what touched our hearts the most is how honest they were."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME