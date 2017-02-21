Here's How You Can Watch the 2017 Oscars

Unfinished bronze Oscar statuettes, some in a sock for protection, stand at Polich Tallix Foundry in Rock Tavern, Upstate New York on Jan. 13, 2017.

Unfinished bronze Oscar statuettes, some in a sock for protection, stand at Polich Tallix Foundry in Rock Tavern, Upstate New York on Jan. 13, 2017. Don Emmert—AFP/Getty Images

The 89th annual Academy Awards air on Feb. 26, honoring the last year's top films.

Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with red carpet coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by the ceremony at 8 p.m. For those who want to watch the Oscars online, ABC will stream the ceremony on its website , though a cable log-in and password is required. ABC will also air the Oscars on its app .

This year, La La Land leads the list of nominated movies, garnering a record 14 nominations. A majority of critics predict the musical will win Best Picture , although many believe Moonlight should win the award.

Check out the full list of nominations here .