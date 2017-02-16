MusicListen to Selena Gomez and Kygo's New Breakup Song, "It Ain't Me"
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Donald TrumpRead President Trump's Most Trumpy Comments From That Press Conference
President Trump Holds News Conference In East Room Of White House
Late Night TelevisionSamantha Bee Slams President Trump Over Michael Flynn-Russia Controversy
Morning Must ReadsPresident Trump Returns to the Campaign Trail
Capitol
diplomacy

U.N. Ambassador Haley Says U.S. 'Absolutely' Supports 2-State Israel-Palestinian Solution

Associated Press
6:24 PM UTC

(UNITED NATIONS) — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says the United States absolutely supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and anyone who thinks it doesn't is in "error."

The Trump administration's new U.N. envoy told reporters Thursday that "we are thinking out of the box as well, which is: What does it take to bring these two sides to the table? What do we need to have them agree on?"

Haley's comments were far more forceful in support of a two-state solution than President Donald Trump's on Wednesday. He said: "I'm looking at two-state and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like."

Haley said the solution to the conflict has to come from the Israelis and Palestinians but she stressed: "We absolutely support a two-state solution."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME