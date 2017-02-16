Visit
Getty Images
Longevity 2017

Dreamy Sleep Gadgets

TIME
11:45 AM UTC
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

SENSE
$149, HELLO.IS

This voice-activated alarm clock wants to be your better-sleep concierge. To help you engineer the perfect sleep environment, its internal sensors can assess the temperature, humidity, light and even air quality in your bedroom, alerting you to any problems that may impede quality rest. The alarm clock, which you can program with simple voice commands, can also monitor your sleep cycles to wake you with glowing light and soft music when you're least likely to be in deep sleep and therefore groggy. Sense comes with a Sleep Pill--a sensor you clip onto your pillow that lets you keep track of your sleep length and quality, thanks to an accompanying app.

SMARTSHAKER 2
$30, ILUV.COM

For all its upsides, sharing your bed with another person presents challenges, especially in the morning. This alarm tries to fix that by shaking you awake with a vibration, programmed from your smartphone, that only you can feel. Simply slip the vibrating disc under your pillow and choose to be roused at one of three levels: normal, strong or, if you need a vigorous shake, earthquake.

AROMATHERAPY DIFFUSER
$50, BELLASENTIALS.COM

Devotees of aromatherapy have long known what some studies are now bearing out: scents can be used therapeutically to trigger beneficial mood changes. A few studies show that lavender, for instance--which you can dilute and then diffuse into the air using this device--can help you get better, deeper sleep.

ZEEQ PILLOW
$299, REM-FIT.COM

It feels like a normal memory-foam pillow, but this one is stuffed with sensors, vibrating panels and tiny speakers all designed to improve your rest. When you snore, it gently buzzes to nudge you into a new position, and it wakes you to music only you can hear. Come morning, the app spits out a rundown of your night's activities: how much sleep you got, how much (and how loudly) you snored and more.

ATHLETE RECOVERY SLEEPWEAR
$80+, UA.COM

Some evidence suggests that far-infrared energy can ease pain and stiffness, and that's the principle behind Under Armour's new line of pajamas. They're lined with a material that the company says absorbs body heat and reflects back far-infrared energy. The idea: less pain, which leads to better sleep--and a better performance.

