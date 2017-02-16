Donald TrumpRead President Trump's Most Trumpy Comments From That Press Conference
Here's How Sean Spicer Would Say Your Name, According to This Parody Name Generator

Raisa Bruner
6:53 PM UTC

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has come under comedic fire for a number of reasons— from performing verbal contortions around the word "ban," and chewing a lot of gum.

He also has ocassionally struggled to correctly pronounce the names of foreign dignitaries, like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. That was "Joe" Trudeau to Spicer. And then there was Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who became Malcolm "Trumbull" in the press secretary's parlance.

While Melissa McCarthy's Saturday Night Live remains the most complete parody of Spicer to date, a handy online word generator on the Sydney Morning Herald site is now here to provide all of us with the "Spicer-ized" versions of our own names. The word engine asks you to type in your name, and then will spit out a new, unexpected version, rather in the style of John Travolta's Idina Menzel to Adele Dazeem gaffe at the 2014 Academy Awards.

You can give it a go yourself at the site of the Herald.

