MusicListen to Selena Gomez and Kygo's New Breakup Song, "It Ain't Me"
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS-ARRIVALS
Donald TrumpRead President Trump's Most Trumpy Comments From That Press Conference
President Trump Holds News Conference In East Room Of White House
Late Night TelevisionSamantha Bee Slams President Trump Over Michael Flynn-Russia Controversy
Morning Must ReadsPresident Trump Returns to the Campaign Trail
Capitol
Entertainment

Seth Meyers Shreds President Trump's White House Controversies

Cady Lang
6:43 PM UTC

During his campaign President Donald Trump promised the public that he would "win so much you may even get tired of winning;" however, and nearly a month into Trump's presidency, Late Night host Seth Meyers is mocking him for it.

During his "A Closer Look" segment during Wednesday's episode Meyers, targeted the chaos plaguing Trump's time in office so far, before pivoting to the latest news of possible communication between Trump campaign and Russian intelligence officials.

" The Trump administration has dealt with a series of internal and foreign crises, the national security adviser has resigned just 24 days into Trump's presidency, and defense officials from both parties are freaking out—how could things possibly get any crazier?"

Meyers then reminded Trump of his vow to win to the point that we might be "tired of winning."

" No one gets tired of winning," Meyers said. "It's never happened. If anyone did, it would be DJ Khaled. All he does is win and he doesn't seem tired in the least."

Watch the full clip above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME