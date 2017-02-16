During his campaign President Donald Trump promised the public that he would "win so much you may even get tired of winning;" however, and nearly a month into Trump's presidency, Late Night host Seth Meyers is mocking him for it.

During his "A Closer Look" segment during Wednesday's episode Meyers, targeted the chaos plaguing Trump's time in office so far, before pivoting to the latest news of possible communication between Trump campaign and Russian intelligence officials .

" The Trump administration has dealt with a series of internal and foreign crises, the national security adviser has resigned just 24 days into Trump's presidency, and defense officials from both parties are freaking out—how could things possibly get any crazier?"

Meyers then reminded Trump of his vow to win to the point that we might be "tired of winning."

" No one gets tired of winning," Meyers said. "It's never happened. If anyone did, it would be DJ Khaled. All he does is win and he doesn't seem tired in the least ."

Watch the full clip above.