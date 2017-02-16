Morning Must ReadsPresident Trump Returns to the Campaign Trail
screen-shot-2017-02-16-at-11-50-33-am
TBS
Late Night Television

Samantha Bee Slams President Trump Over Michael Flynn-Russia Controversy

Megan McCluskey
7:13 PM UTC

In this week's episode of Full Frontal, it was Samantha Bee's turn to take a crack at the controversy surrounding Michael Flynn's resignation as national security advisor to President Donald Trump.

Following reports that Flynn was in communication with the Russian ambassador concerning U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia after the election, the late night host denounced his contentious appointment Wednesday night. "When Donald Trump put his hand on those two bibles [at his inauguration] and swore to preserve, protect and defend a mendacious Kremlin-stroking nutbag who would wreck America's national security apparatus in the span of four weeks, he meant it," she said. "Loyalty is everything to him."

Bee also took aim at Paul Ryan during the segment, dubbing the house speaker Trump's "faithful husky" over his backtracking on certain hot button issues.

Watch the full clip below.

Follow TIME