Health CarePresident Trump's Health Pick Says Maternity Coverage Should Be Optional
Seema Verma, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services nominee
moviesDev Patel on Lion, the Oscars and His Meatiest Role Since Slumdog Millionaire
Dev Patel attends the 70th British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall, on Feb. 12, 2017 in London.
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Named Alexander Acosta as New Labor Secretary Nominee
CASTRO ACOSTA WINSLOW FRAZIER ALVAREZ
Five Best IdeasAlgorithms Secretly Run the World
Coding
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens to his mobile phone during a lunch stop in North Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 18, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens to his mobile phone Donald Trump during a lunch stop in North Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 18, 2016. Matt Rourke—AP
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Has Stopped Tweeting 5 Words Since Becoming President

Pratheek Rebala,Chris Wilson
4:44 PM UTC

Amid the turbulence of intelligence leaks and contentious press briefings, President Trump's Twitter feed is perhaps the most reliable window into his thoughts.

Because all tweets are coded by which device was used to send them, it's possible to make an educated guess as to which messages from Trump's account come from him personally. This has allowed a variety of news outlets to analyze such things as the tone of his personal tweets and whether he changes his behavior during the Jewish sabbath.

To contribute to this body of research, TIME analyzed 1,200 of Trump's tweets between the time he became the presumptive nominee up to the present. While the timing of his Twitter habit has only changed gradually, the topics on which he focuses have changed dramatically.

Case in point: Before the election, he frequently mentioned "women" in tweets. Since the inauguration, he has not done so once.

Here's a closer look at how Trump's tweets have changed since he became President.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME