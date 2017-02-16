EntertainmentIman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Have Date Nights at Chuck E. Cheese's
Lebanon's Shiite movement Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah addresses a crowd during commemorations for Ashura in a southern Beirut suburb on Oct. 12, 2016. PATRICK BAZ—AFP/Getty Images
Middle East

Hezbollah's Leader Says the Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process Is 'Over' Thanks to President Trump

Associated Press
4:10 PM UTC

(BEIRUT) — Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah says statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump one day earlier mark the end of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

The leader of the Lebaense militant group, which waged war against Israel inside Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, said the "two-state basis for peace" is "over."

Trump announced Wednesday he was not committed to a two-state solution, at the conclusion of a summit with Netanyahu in Washington.

Nasrallah described Trump's policy as "confused".

The Hezbollah leader also said his group's strength was the principle deterrent to Israeli aggression in Lebanon and vowed to strike Israel's Dimona nuclear facilities in the event of war. It was the first time he made the threat explicitly.

