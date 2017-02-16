Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Blasts Trump on Russia in Usual Suspects Parody
Middle EastHezbollah's Leader Says the Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process Is 'Over' Thanks to President Trump
LEBANON-RELIGION-HEZBOLLAH-ASHURA
ResearchThe Scientific Reason Why Married People Are Healthier
politics'We Cannot Be Taken for Granted.' Chef José Andrés on a Day Without Immigrants
Celebrity Chef and Restaurateur Jose Andres photographed at Minibar in Washington, D.C. on May 01, 2014.
Forbes &amp; Karen Civil Host Intimate Dinner For Jeezy
Mark Sagliocco—Getty Images
Entertainment

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Have Date Nights at Chuck E. Cheese's

Cady Lang
4:36 PM UTC

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor, an NBA champion and a R&B diva, respectively, are far from your typical couple. Case in point — how many other couples do you know that get oiled up and dressed down to star in Kanye West's sultry, glistening "Fade" video? However, Shumpert and Taylor's date nights sound way more like a typical night in suburbia than you might expect from one of the most high-profile power couples of the moment.

In an interview with GQ, the couple reveals that their nights out in Cleveland, (where Shumpert plays for the Cavaliers alongside LeBron James and Kardashian Konsort Tristan Thompson) involve outings to Chuck E. Cheese with their one-year-old daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert, Jr., affectionately nicknamed Junie. According to Taylor, Junie takes the lead at their nights at Chuck E. Cheese's.

" Junie's going to eat more pizza than us," she said. "She is going to throw stuff. She’s going to go to other people’s tables and try to take stuff. She’s going to try to scratch other kids."

However, that doesn't mean that the couple takes the competition lightly when it comes to racking up tickets, always sticking together as a team.

"It’s really us against the world because the games at Chuck E. Cheese's, there’s nothing to play each other against," Taylor said. "It’s really more me and him versus the game. Trust me, we beat them. We be like, nah, nah, and we’ll just keep playing them until we get mad tickets."

As for what the Taylor-Shumpert family unit spends those hard-earned tickets on, Shumpert knows it's best to acquiesce to the ladies of his household, saying that the tickets are for "whatever Junie points at or whatever Teyana thinks she’ll like."

Sounds like relationship goals at its finest.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME