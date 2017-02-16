Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor , an NBA champion and a R&B diva, respectively, are far from your typical couple. Case in point — how many other couples do you know that get oiled up and dressed down to star in Kanye West's sultry, glistening "Fade" video ? However, Shumpert and Taylor's date nights sound way more like a typical night in suburbia than you might expect from one of the most high-profile power couples of the moment.

In an interview with GQ , the couple reveals that their nights out in Cleveland, (where Shumpert plays for the Cavaliers alongside LeBron James and Kardashian Konsort Tristan Thompson) involve outings to Chuck E. Cheese with their one-year-old daughter, Iman Tayla Shumpert, Jr., affectionately nicknamed Junie. According to Taylor, Junie takes the lead at their nights at Chuck E. Cheese's.

" Junie's going to eat more pizza than us," she said. "She is going to throw stuff. She’s going to go to other people’s tables and try to take stuff. She’s going to try to scratch other kids."

However, that doesn't mean that the couple takes the competition lightly when it comes to racking up tickets, always sticking together as a team.

"It’s really us against the world because the games at Chuck E. Cheese's, there’s nothing to play each other against," Taylor said. "It’s really more me and him versus the game. Trust me, we beat them. We be like, nah, nah, and we’ll just keep playing them until we get mad tickets."

As for what the Taylor-Shumpert family unit spends those hard-earned tickets on, Shumpert knows it's best to acquiesce to the ladies of his household, saying that the tickets are for "whatever Junie points at or whatever Teyana thinks she’ll like."

Sounds like relationship goals at its finest.