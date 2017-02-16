viralYou Can Now Turn President Trump's Tweets into a Rainbow of Kids' Scribbles Thanks to The Daily Show
celebrities

Nicole Kidman Talks About That Time She Was Engaged to Lenny Kravitz

Raisa Bruner
4:46 PM UTC

It turns out Nicole Kidman who will soon play up the drama on TV, was engaged to Lenny Kravitz for a bit.

Kidman, who's producing and starring in the upcoming HBO series Big Little Lies about complicated relationships in a group of women, recently discussed relationships of her own.

In a new interview for fashion magazine Porter, Kidman revealed that her former boyfriend Lenny Kravitz was actually her former fiancée, too. The notorious rocker and leather-pants-wearer's daughter Zoë, also an actor and musician, was cast alongside Kidman in the show—making for an easy working relationship between the two, given their shared history.

“Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy," Kidman told Porter. She and Kravitz dated briefly back in 2003, after Tom Cruise and Kidman's marriage had ended. Of course, the actor never ended up tying the knot with the rock star. Instead, Kidman found Kiwi country singer Keith Urban.

And as for Zoë Kravitz's opinion of her could-have-been step-mom?

“[Nicole] can be quiet and shy, which is interesting because the beast of an actress that she is, is so loud and clear,” Kravitz told Porter. “She’s so good that sometimes it was distracting. After every take I wanted to just stop and say, ‘Wow.’" Looks like there's still plenty of love and admiration left amongst this group of celebrity friends.

