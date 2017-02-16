1. How algorithms secretly run the world.
By Rob Lever at Yahoo News
2. These six women created a device that could change lives in the blind community forever.
By Matt Petronzio in Mashable
3. Is it too late for a ‘digital Geneva Convention’ to govern cyber-warfare?
By Brad Smith at Microsoft
4. Electric buses are cheaper than diesel or natural gas. They could take over the market.
By Fred Lambert in Electrek
5. Here are four ways governors can fight the opioid epidemic.
By Doug Tieman in STAT
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.