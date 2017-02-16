EnvironmentNo, President Trump Isn't Going to Eliminate the EPA. But He Might Do This
Five Best Ideas

Algorithms Secretly Run the World

The Aspen Institute
5:00 PM UTC
Ideas
1. How algorithms secretly run the world.

By Rob Lever at Yahoo News

2. These six women created a device that could change lives in the blind community forever.

By Matt Petronzio in Mashable

3. Is it too late for a ‘digital Geneva Convention’ to govern cyber-warfare?

By Brad Smith at Microsoft

4. Electric buses are cheaper than diesel or natural gas. They could take over the market.

By Fred Lambert in Electrek

5. Here are four ways governors can fight the opioid epidemic.

By Doug Tieman in STAT

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

