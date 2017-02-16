EntertainmentIman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Have Date Nights at Chuck E. Cheese's
Late Night Television

Stephen Colbert Blasts Trump on Russia in Usual Suspects Parody

Megan McCluskey
4:23 PM UTC

Stephen Colbert is continuing to push back against President Donald Trump's administration with his own special blend of political humor. The Late Show host opened Wednesday night's episode with a The Usual Suspects parody focused on the alleged connections between Trump's campaign aides and the Russian intelligence officials during the 2016 presidential campaign, specifically Vladimir Putin.

Colbert took the place of Kevin Spacey in the bit, laying out the building evidence for Chazz Palminteri’s detective Dave Kujan. "Yes, I do know something," he said. "And I’m telling you everything, you’re just not listening. I’ve been telling you for like a year, there’s something weird going on between Trump and the Russians. Don’t look at me, look at the board."

Of course, he couldn't resist a spoof of the 1995 thriller's most famous line. "The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was whatever Sean Spicer is saying," he quipped.

Watch the full clip below.

