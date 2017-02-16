Here's When Apple's Next Big Event Will Take Place

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, an annual event during which the company usually discusses upcoming software features coming to the iPhone and other products, will take place on June 5-9, it announced on Thursday.

During WWDC, Apple typically hosts sessions and workshops for developers, which are aimed at helping them create apps for iOS, macOS, and Apple's other software platforms. The conference usually starts with a keynote address during which Apple debuts the next major software updates coming to the iPhone and iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and the Mac. Last year, Apple focused heavily on improvements coming to Siri and iMessage , which are now both capable of working with third party apps.

Although Apple usually demonstrates forthcoming updates at WWDC, it usually waits until the fall to release them to the public.

While Apple never speaks publicly about unannounced products and features, reports from Bloomberg suggest the company may be working on enhanced Apple Pencil features for the iPad and a new iPhone video editing app . If this is accurate, there's a chance we'll hear about these new capabilities at WWDC.

This year's conference will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, which is minutes away from Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino. The event has been held in San Francisco in years past.