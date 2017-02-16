U.S. President Donald Trump stands outside the West Wing of the White House as Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, not pictured, departs in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands outside the West Wing of the White House as Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, not pictured, departs in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. Andrew Harre—Bloomberg /Getty Images

You Can Now Turn President Trump's Tweets into a Rainbow of Kids' Scribbles Thanks to The Daily Show

The Daily Show is taking a new kind of stab at President Donald Trump 's tweets. Rather than solely mocking them on television, the show created a new browser extension that transforms Trump's tweets into children's handwriting.

The extension is aptly called " Make Trump Tweets Eight Again ," and can be used on Google Chrome and Firefox , Mashable reported. The Daily Show describes the add-on as "a browser extension that converts Donald Trump's Tweets back to their rightful state: a child's scribble." Converting the tweets using the extension doesn't only change the text to colors reminiscent of a Crayola box — it also transforms the writing into one of the most polarizing fonts, Comic Sans.

We made a browser extension that converts Trump’s Tweets into their rightful state: a child’s scribble. Download: https://t.co/pgL64CCJ00 pic.twitter.com/XQ30Fz6m9H - The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 15, 2017

Many users are leaving rave reviews for the Chrome extension. One person wrote , "It's what I didn't know I needed, and everything I wanted." Another claims his "Twitter experience is more enjoyable now."