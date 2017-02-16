Health CarePresident Trump's Health Pick Says Maternity Coverage Should Be Optional
You Can Now Turn President Trump's Tweets into a Rainbow of Kids' Scribbles Thanks to The Daily Show

Lena Grossman
6:03 PM UTC

The Daily Show is taking a new kind of stab at President Donald Trump's tweets. Rather than solely mocking them on television, the show created a new browser extension that transforms Trump's tweets into children's handwriting.

The extension is aptly called "Make Trump Tweets Eight Again," and can be used on Google Chrome and Firefox, Mashable reported. The Daily Show describes the add-on as "a browser extension that converts Donald Trump's Tweets back to their rightful state: a child's scribble." Converting the tweets using the extension doesn't only change the text to colors reminiscent of a Crayola box — it also transforms the writing into one of the most polarizing fonts, Comic Sans.

Many users are leaving rave reviews for the Chrome extension. One person wrote, "It's what I didn't know I needed, and everything I wanted." Another claims his "Twitter experience is more enjoyable now."

