the morning briefThe Morning Brief: Andy Puzder, Immigrant Strike and Slain Indiana Teens
Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, departs after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, on Nov. 19, 2016.
BooksGeorge Saunders, on His Debut Novel
BooksLincoln in the Bardo Explores the Mind of a Mourning Abraham Lincoln
BooksHow Humankind Could Become Totally Useless
Watch Live: Secretary of Defense Mattis and the NATO Secretary General Discuss the Fight Against ISIS

U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are holding a joint press conference Thursday morning after a meeting about counter-ISIS actions.

Watch live at 8:25 a.m. ET as the Defense Secretary and NATO leader appear together after the Belgium meeting in the live video above.

Stoltenberg welcomed Mattis to the NATO headquarters for meetings in Brussels on Wednesday. Mattis told NATO that it needed to spend more on defense, and linked America's level of commitment to the NATO on that condition being met.

“If your nations do not want to see America moderate its commitment to this alliance, each of your capitals needs to show support for our common defense,” Mattis said Wednesday, the New York Times reports.

