President Trump Returns to the Campaign Trail

The campaign is over. Long live the campaign. President Trump will return to the campaign trail Saturday after barely four weeks in office, holding a rally in Melbourne, Florida. Trump formally filed the paperwork for a re-election campaign earlier this year in a standard move that allowed him to continue fundraising for himself and the Republican National Committee, but his return to the stump is just the latest sign he won't play by the same rules as his predecessors. Trump loved the campaign trail; the adoration of the crowds, the free-flowing speeches; the kids dressed as mini-Trumps. He's missed it, and is looking to recapture some of that energy this weekend.

Meanwhile in Washington, the sense of tumult is pervasive —except in the West Wing, where Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner all proclaim that everything is doing fine. "It's not chaos," Bannon told TIME. "It's anti-chaos." They argue that damaging leaks are emanating from those spurned by the Trump administration and that Trump's agenda is on course. There is some truth to that. Trump campaigned on upending the status quo in D.C. and he's certainly done that. But the internal drama and external worries have even allies worried.

Worries about Trump on Russia. Trump loses his pick for Labor Secretary. And Trump's Shangri-La.

Here are your must reads:

Must Reads

Top Trump Advisor Stephen Bannon Denounces Claims of Friction in West Wing

"It's anti-chaos," he tells TIME

As Moscow Advances, U.S. Allies Look Warily to Trump for Clarity

Mixed messages from the White House complicate foreign alliances TIME's Massimo Calabresi and Simon Shuster write

The Emotional Divide of Trump’s Presidency

TIME's Karl Vick on what you're feeling

Inside Donald Trump's White House Chaos

TIME's Philip Elliott on the turmoil—intentional and not—inside the administration

At Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump Blends Pleasure, Profit and Politics

Trump will spend his third-straight weekend there this week [TIME]

Trump's Immigration Crackdown Seems Designed to Spread Fear

TIME's Maya Rhodan on the ICE raids

Trump Withholds Clear Backing for a Palestinian State in a Major Departure From U.S. Policy

But calls on Netanyahu to "hold off" on settlements [Associated Press]

After Election, Trump’s Professed Love for Leaks Quickly Faded

Now attacks "low-life" leakers [New York Times]

Trump Administration Rule Aims to Calm Insurers During Health-Law Limbo

Proposals seek to create more incentives for insurers who must decide by spring whether to offer plans on the Affordable Care Act’s individual exchanges [Wall Street Journal]

Sound Off

“This guy is doing an amazing job. I’m proud to call him a partner.” — Steve Bannon on Reince Priebus

“I’d like to see you hold back on settlements for a little bit." — President Donald Trump to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday

Bits and Bites

President Trump's Pick for Labor Secretary Andy Puzder Bows Out [TIME]

The Mar-a-Lago Club Was a ‘Winter White House’ Even Before President Trump Got There [TIME]

The many reasons Republicans are stuck on Obamacare repeal [CNN]

Big U.S. banks to push for easing of money laundering rules [Reuters]

Where Is Rex Tillerson? Top Envoy Keeps Head Down and Travels Light [New York Times]

The Story Behind TIME’s Trump Chaos Cover [TIME]

See Inside the 'Winter White House' at Mar-a-Lago [TIME]

After Leaks White House Plans to Have Trump Ally Review Intelligence Agencies [New York Times]

Michael Flynn's Resignation Has People Talking About the Logan Act. Who Was Logan? [TIME]

Trump's F-35 Calls Came With a Surprise: Rival CEO Was Listening [Bloomberg]

Trump's pick for Israel ambassador faces rocky confirmation

