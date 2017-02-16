A Woman Who Reported Domestic Abuse Was Detained by Immigration Agents

In this photo made March 6, 2015, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents enter an apartment complex looking for a specific undocumented immigrant convicted of a felony during an early morning operation in Dallas.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested an undocumented woman at a Texas courthouse last week, right after the court granted her a protective order against an allegedly abusive boyfriend, according to reports.

The woman had been at the El Paso County Courthouse on Feb. 9 seeking protection from her boyfriend when the ICE agents detained and arrested her. ICE had received a tip about the woman's immigration status, the El Paso Times reports.

“This is really unprecedented,” Jo Anne Bernal, El Paso County Attorney, told the Washington Post . “It has an incredible chilling effect for all undocumented victims of any crime in our community.”

Bernal's office is investigating the incident, she said.

