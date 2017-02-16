The Extreme Ways Man Has Tried to Cheat Death

1600 B.C.

An antiwrinkle recipe for "transforming an old man into a youth" is recorded on the back of an ancient papyrus. It calls for water mixed with something called hemayet fruit, and then boiled and dried.

6TH CENTURY B.C. [BATHS] [POWDERED METALS]

Those who want to live a longer life are advised to consume a mix of root powder, gold, honey and butter after a morning bath, according to the Sushruta Samhita, an ancient Sanskrit medical text.

133 B.C. [POWDERED METALS]

Alchemist Li Shao Chun advises the Han Emperor to eat with utensils made of gold transmuted from cinnabar, a potentially toxic substance known today as mercury sulfide.

1ST CENTURY B.C. [BATHS]

Cleopatra supposedly bathes in donkey's milk to preserve her youthful beauty. It was mainly a skin treatment.

1ST CENTURY [BLOOD]

Pliny the Elder reports of Romans with epilepsy rushing to drink blood from gladiators to cure their ailment and gain strength and vigor. (Pliny did not think this was a good idea.)

CIRCA 300 [ANIMAL ORGANS]

For ancient Taoists, the ideal diet for longevity includes spices, vegetables, turtles, crane eggs and other food from long-living creatures. Doing breath exercises and abstaining from orgasm are also advised.

4TH CENTURY [ANIMAL ORGANS]

The alchemist Ge Hong describes a medicine made from the brains of a particular kind of monkey that, mixed with herbs, would lengthen life up to 500 years.

13TH CENTURY [ANIMAL ORGANS] [POWDERED METALS]

In The Cure of Old Age, the monk and philosopher Roger Bacon recommends drinking wine and powders made of gold, pearl, coral and bone from a stag's heart. He also advised eating vipers.

1489 [BLOOD]

Philosopher Marsilio Ficino suggests the elderly drink the blood of young men to rejuvenate themselves. A few years later, Pope Innocent VIII supposedly tried it. He died shortly after.

1558

Luigi Cornaro begins a series on how to live a long life. He emphasizes moderation in all things. The work is hugely popular and is translated into multiple languages.

16TH CENTURY [POWDERED METALS]

To preserve her youth, Diane de Poitiers, mistress to Henry II of France and 20 years his senior, drinks a mixture including gold chloride and diethyl ether.

1623 [BATHS]

Sir Francis Bacon posits that those hoping for a long life should conserve the spirit and repair damage quickly. To achieve those ends he recommends opium and baths.

1638

Tobias Whitaker, later physician to King Charles II of England, advocates wine as having a role in extending life. Whitaker likely dies in his 60s.

1667 [BLOOD]

French doctor Jean-Baptiste Denis performs the first animal-human blood transfusion. The human patient recovered afterward.

1740

George Cheyne, the pioneering doctor who advanced vegetarianism, suggests that those who drink only water from a young age could live to be 100.

1796 [VIRGINS]

The German physician Christoph Hufeland recommends lying next to young women--not for sex, but to sleep in the proximity of youth. This was common in other countries.

1889 [BLOOD] [TESTICLES] [ANIMAL ORGANS]

At age 72, Charles-Édouard Brown-Séquard, a physiologist and neurologist, injects himself for three weeks with an aqueous extract of dog and guinea-pig testes, testicular blood and seminal fluid.

1897

The Swiss physician Maximilian Bircher-Benner says raw food, which he termed "sunlight food," is the key to prolonging life. He later becomes known as the creator of muesli.

CIRCA 1901

Future Russian Nobel laureate Élie Metchnikoff suggests that aging may be countered with a lactic-acid-rich diet that includes the regular consumption of sour milk as a way to repopulate the intestines with good bacteria.

1920 [TESTICLES]

Eugen Steinach experiments with a popular procedure that involves a partial vasectomy. Among his patients were W.B. Yeats and Sigmund Freud. The latter hoped it might slow his jaw cancer. It didn't.

1920 [TESTICLES] [ANIMAL ORGANS]

Serge Voronoff, a Russian émigré to France, popularizes the idea of transplanting testicular glands from chimpanzees and monkeys into men as a way to restore youthful vigor. By the end of 1926, Voronoff would claim a thousand grafts.

1921 [POWDERED METALS]

Dr. Charles G. Davis writes about radium as a wonder drug that "vivifies the living cell" and can alleviate ailments of old age.

1920S [TESTICLES] [ANIMAL ORGANS]

John Brinkley, a radio evangelist and quack in Kansas, transplants testicular glands from goats into humans. His radio and medical licenses were revoked in 1930.

1930 [BLOOD]

British newspapers report that a man named Giocondo Protti successfully rejuvenated the elderly by performing blood transfusions from young donors.

