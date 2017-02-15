politicsMichael Flynn's Resignation Has People Talking About the Logan Act. Who Was Logan?
PoliticsPresident Trump Was Asked About Anti-Semitism. He Responded by Talking About His Win
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 15, 2017.
CrimeDead Bodies Identified as 2 Missing Indiana Teenage Girls: Police
BC-IN--Delphi-Bodies Found
OpinionThe Concept of Facts Is Newer Than You Think
Portrait of David Hume (1711-1776), 1766
Inside The Oculus Connect 3 Event
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., demonstrates an Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) headset and Oculus Touch controllers as the gives a demonstration during the Oculus Connect 3 event in San Jose, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.  Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Now's a Great Time To Buy a Virtual Reality Headset

TIME
8:59 PM UTC

If you're virtual reality-curious but you've been on the fence about dipping in, Best Buy is currently offering a deal that might warm the waters for you.

If you buy an Oculus Rift and Touch controller combo package ($799.98), the retailer will throw in a $150 gift card. You can then go ahead and use that towards the kind of powerful PC you'll need to run the headset, if you don't have one already.

The Rift is one of our favorite high-end VR headsets on the market. We liked the HTC Vive a little better at first, but the new Touch controllers went a long way to evening out the contest.

Looking for a cheaper way into VR? Check out the Samsung Gear VR and the Google Daydream View. Powered by your smartphone, they offer a less impressive, but also less bank-account-destroying, VR experience for under $100, not including the requisite phone.

(Read TIME’s affiliate link policy.)

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME