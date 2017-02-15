Now's a Great Time To Buy a Virtual Reality Headset

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., demonstrates an Oculus Rift virtual reality (VR) headset and Oculus Touch controllers as the gives a demonstration during the Oculus Connect 3 event in San Jose, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.

If you're virtual reality-curious but you've been on the fence about dipping in, Best Buy is currently offering a deal that might warm the waters for you.

If you buy an Oculus Rift and Touch controller combo package ($799.98), the retailer will throw in a $150 gift card. You can then go ahead and use that towards the kind of powerful PC you'll need to run the headset , if you don't have one already.

The Rift is one of our favorite high-end VR headsets on the market. We liked the HTC Vive a little better at first, but the new Touch controllers went a long way to evening out the contest.

Looking for a cheaper way into VR? Check out the Samsung Gear VR and the Google Daydream View. Powered by your smartphone, they offer a less impressive, but also less bank-account-destroying, VR experience for under $100, not including the requisite phone.

