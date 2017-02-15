ImmigrationNew York Attorney General Warns That Fake ICE 'Agents' Are Scamming Immigrants for Money
Eric Schneiderman
TelevisionHow the Webseries 'Brown Girls' Offers a Voice to Queer Women of Color
fashionHalima Aden Just Made Her Runway Debut in a Hijab at Kanye West's Yeezy Fashion Show
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2017
Books9 Books That Can Help You Understand Russia Right Now
Immigration Rallies Trump
In this Jan. 14, 2017 file photo, immigrant rights advocates demonstrate against President-elect Donald Trump's immigration policies, in Washington.  Jose Luis Magana/AP
Immigration

DACA Immigrant’s Detention Is ‘Terrifying and Chilling,’ Civil Rights Lawyers Say

Katie Reilly
11:27 PM UTC

The detention of a young undocumented immigrant who was granted protection from deportation under an Obama administration policy has sent a "chilling" message to other immigrants, his lawyers said.

Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, is currently being detained in Tacoma, Washington. He was arrested Friday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials who had come to take his father into custody. A team of civil rights lawyers filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday, petitioning for his release.

"Originally, we really thought and hoped and trusted that it was a mistake, and we were hoping that the government would just release him," Ethan Dettmer, a partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher and one of the attorneys representing Ramirez, told TIME. "Based on what we understand at this point, the government is not intending to release him and hopes to deport him."

Ramirez was brought into the country illegally from Mexico at age 7 and has twice been granted protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. He has a 3-year-old son and has never been convicted of a crime, according to the lawsuit.

ICE spokeswoman Rose Richeson said Ramirez was taken into custody "based on his admitted gang affiliation and risk to public safety," the Los Angeles Times reported. The Department of Homeland Security doubled down on that accusation Wednesday, calling Ramirez a "gang member" who officials encountered "during an operation targeting a prior-deported felon."

"This case illustrates the work ICE fugitive operations teams perform every day across the country to remove public safety threats from our communities when they encounter them," the statement said.

But Ramirez's lawyers refuted their claims of gang affiliation.

"He was pressured during his questioning to admit that he’s in a gang, but he didn’t [admit it]. He didn’t because it’s not true," Dettmer said.

A court hearing has been scheduled for Friday, and Ramirez's attorneys said they're optimistic he will be released.

"The signal that his release on habeas corpus would send is a sigh of relief, but as of now, I think immigrants generally — including 'DREAMers' and DACA immigrants — are just holding their breath," Harvard Law School professor Laurence Tribe, one of the attorneys who filed the suit, told TIME.

"I think this a brutal, inhumane and unlawful seizure of a person, and it sends a terrifying and chilling message to the country," he added.

Hundreds of undocumented immigrants have been arrested in the past week during raids by ICE officials, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order prioritizing the deportation of people who have been charged with or convicted of a crime.

Trump campaigned on a promise to crack down on illegal immigration, but he suggested in recent interviews that he would be more lenient toward DACA recipients. Immigrants' rights advocates said Ramirez's arrest suggests otherwise.

"Every one of our 11 million undocumented brothers and sisters are now a target," Marielena Hincapie , executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, said in a press call on Wednesday. "The Trump administration betrayed the promise that the federal government made to Daniel and everyone with DACA."

Greisa Martinez , a DACA recipient and the advocacy director for United We Dream, said during the call that she doesn't know if any other DACA participants have been detained across the country, but she said it's a possibility.

"The reality is that right now we are on high alert," she said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME