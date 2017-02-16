BooksGeorge Saunders, on His Debut Novel
george-saunders-lincoln-in-the-bardo
BooksLincoln in the Bardo Explores the Mind of a Mourning Abraham Lincoln
George Saunders' "Lincoln in the Bardo"
SecurityWatch Live: Secretary of Defense Mattis and the NATO Secretary General Discuss the Fight Against ISIS
U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis addresses a news conference during a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels
BooksHow Humankind Could Become Totally Useless
Yuval Noah Harari
Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, departs after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, on Nov. 19, 2016.
Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, departs after meeting with President Donald Trump at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, on Nov. 19, 2016.  Mike Segar—Reuters
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Andy Puzder, Immigrant Strike and Slain Indiana Teens

Melissa Chan
1:37 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

President Trump's Labor Secretary pick bows out

Andy Puzder, whom President Donald Trump tapped to lead the U.S. Department of Labor, withdrew his nomination amid scrutiny over old and since-retracted abuse allegations from his ex-wife. The CEO of CKE Restaurants is Trump’s first Cabinet nominee to withdraw before confirmation.

Trump slams ‘low-life leakers’

After the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump said the leaking of classified information has long been a “big problem” in Washington and called for news outlets to apologize for writing about leaks. “The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers!” he tweeted. “They will be caught!”

Man behind Canada’s deadliest mass killing is freed

Canada’s parole board said Inderjit Singh Reyat, who was convicted in the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, is now free. The bombing killed 331 people and was the worst terrorist attack involving a plane before Sept. 11, 2001.

Dubai is set to launch first passenger drones

Dubai announced its plans to become the first city in the world to allow passenger-carrying drone taxis. The futuristic vehicles will be able to carry one person and a small suitcase with a combined weight of about 258 pounds.

Also:

Two missing 13-year-old girls have been found dead in Indiana.

Hate crimes are reportedly on the rise in the U.K. since Brexit.

A catapult on the Mexico border was used to hurl drugs into the U.S.

Actor George Takei warns Trump is repeating a dark time in history.

Immigrants across the country are going on strike today.

People who have belly fat have a higher risk of heart disease, according to a new study.

'Pokémon Go' is adding dozens of new Pokémon this week.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME