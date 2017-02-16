Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, departs after meeting with President Donald Trump at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, on Nov. 19, 2016.

President Trump's Labor Secretary pick bows out

Andy Puzder , whom President Donald Trump tapped to lead the U.S. Department of Labor, withdrew his nomination amid scrutiny over old and since-retracted abuse allegations from his ex-wife. The CEO of CKE Restaurants is Trump’s first Cabinet nominee to withdraw before confirmation.

Trump slams ‘low-life leakers’

After the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, Trump said the leaking of classified information has long been a “big problem” in Washington and called for news outlets to apologize for writing about leaks. “The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers!” he tweeted . “They will be caught!”

Man behind Canada’s deadliest mass killing is freed

Canada’s parole board said Inderjit Singh Reyat , who was convicted in the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, is now free. The bombing killed 331 people and was the worst terrorist attack involving a plane before Sept. 11, 2001.

Dubai is set to launch first passenger drones

Dubai announced its plans to become the first city in the world to allow passenger-carrying drone taxis . The futuristic vehicles will be able to carry one person and a small suitcase with a combined weight of about 258 pounds.

Also:

Two missing 13-year-old girls have been found dead in Indiana .

Hate crimes are reportedly on the rise in the U.K. since Brexit .

A catapult on the Mexico border was used to hurl drugs into the U.S.

Actor George Takei warns Trump is repeating a dark time in history .

Immigrants across the country are going on strike today.

People who have belly fat have a higher risk of heart disease , according to a new study .

'Pokémon Go ' is adding dozens of new Pokémon this week.

