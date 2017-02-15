politicsMichael Flynn's Resignation Has People Talking About the Logan Act. Who Was Logan?
Politics

President Trump Was Asked About Anti-Semitism. He Responded by Talking About His Win

Ryan Teague Beckwith
8:15 PM UTC

President Trump has a habit of talking about his Electoral College win at inappropriate moments, but his reference on Wednesday was perhaps the most unexpected.

The scene: A joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An Israeli reporter asked a straightforward question about "a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the United States" since his election.

Here's how Trump responded:

Well, I just want to say that we are, you know, very honored by the victory that we had -- 316 electoral college votes. We were not supposed to crack 220. You know that, right? There was no way to 221, but then they said there's no way to 270. And there's tremendous enthusiasm out there.

I will say that we are going to have peace in this country. We are going to stop crime in this country. We are going to do everything within our power to stop long simmering racism and every other thing that's going on. There's a lot of bad things that have been taking place over a long period of time.

I think one of the reasons I won the election is we have a very, very divided nation, very divided. And hopefully, I'll be able to do something about that. And I, you know, it was something that was very important to me.

As far as people, Jewish people, so many friends; a daughter who happens to be here right now; a son-in-law, and three beautiful grandchildren. I think that you're going to see a lot different United States of America over the next three, four or eight years. I think a lot of good things are happening.

And you're going to see a lot of love. You're going to see a lot of love.

OK? Thank you.

At least one Democratic lawmaker criticized Trump over his response.

Trump previously raised eyebrows when he talked about his campaign win while speaking in front of a CIA memorial to fallen intelligence officers.

