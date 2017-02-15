Dead Bodies Identified as 2 Missing Indiana Teenage Girls: Police

Police block the road near the intersection of Carroll County Roads North 575W and West 300N on Feb. 14, 2017, east of Delphi, Ind.

Indiana authorities on Wednesday identified a pair of bodies they found near the shore as Abigail Williams and Liberty German , two teenagers who went missing earlier this week.

The 13-year-old girls vanished Monday while they were supposed to be hiking near Delphi, Ind. Before they disappeared, German posted an eerie Snapchat photo of her friend on a bridge.

Many questions surrounding their deaths still remain. However, the case is being investigated as a double homicide, according to WTHR-TV. Foul play is suspected, Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said. Authorities said there have not been any arrests yet.