BC-IN--Delphi-Bodies Found
Police block the road near the intersection of Carroll County Roads North 575W and West 300N on Feb. 14, 2017, east of Delphi, Ind.  John Terhune—AP
Crime

Dead Bodies Identified as 2 Missing Indiana Teenage Girls: Police

Melissa Chan
8:12 PM UTC

Indiana authorities on Wednesday identified a pair of bodies they found near the shore as Abigail Williams and Liberty German, two teenagers who went missing earlier this week.

The 13-year-old girls vanished Monday while they were supposed to be hiking near Delphi, Ind. Before they disappeared, German posted an eerie Snapchat photo of her friend on a bridge.

Many questions surrounding their deaths still remain. However, the case is being investigated as a double homicide, according to WTHR-TV. Foul play is suspected, Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley said. Authorities said there have not been any arrests yet.

