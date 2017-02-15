Diet/NutritionYou Asked: Should I Cook With Algae Oil?
Genetics

Harvard and MIT Scientists Just Won a Big Patent Fight for the CRISPR Gene Editing Technology

Updated: 7:23 PM UTC | Originally published: 7:18 PM UTC

Three judges on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board have ruled that lucrative patents on the gene editing technology known as CRISPR belong to the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT.

CRIPSR is a promising new technique for making specific changes in the genomes of nearly every living thing, and has huge potential for producing new treatments and even cures for diseases, as well as for transforming fields like agriculture and energy.

CRISPR was first developed by Jennifer Doudna from the University of California, Berkeley, and Emmanuelle Charpentier, now at the Max Planck Institute in Germany. The University of California filed a patent in May 2012 for ownership of the technology, which the office was reviewing when the Broad Institute filed a related request for its CRISPR technique, which applies to living cells, in April 2014. Broad paid for expedited review and received its patent. UC Berkeley filed suit against the Broad Institute in 2016, arguing that the Broad patents “interfered” with their original request.

The judges ruled Wednesday that the Broad technique was sufficiently different from Berkeley’s technology, and therefore could be patented separately. Doudna and Charpentier demonstrated that CRISPR could cut raw DNA precisely in a test tube. Broad’s team, led by Feng Zhang, showed that CRISPR could work inside living cells, including human ones. Berkeley argued that Zhang’s work was an extension of Doudna’s and Charpentier’s. But the patent office disagreed.

The ruling only applies to CRIPSR as it applies to living cells. Berkeley's original patent filing for the broader ownership of the technology will still be considered a separate patent. But the decision will still have huge effects on the biotech industry that has blossomed around CRISPR. Some hold licenses from Berkeley, while others are paying for licenses from Broad.

It's not clear if Berkeley will appeal the decision.

