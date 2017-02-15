9 Books That Can Help You Understand Russia Right Now

As an influx of news comes out about Russia 's potential influence on the U.S., many Americans may be curious to learn more about the country's recent history. What has motivated Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and what defines its president, Vladimir Putin ?

In times of rapid breaking news and quickly shifting political positions, it can be helpful to take a step back and read something substantive for context. TIME asked experts from the Atlantic Council, the Wilson Center and other institutions to recommend books on Russia that would be accessible and illuminating for the general interest reader. Here are the volumes they suggested, covering everything from Kremlinology to the country's cyber landscape.

PublicAffairs Nothing Is True and Everything Is Possible: The Surreal Heart of the New Russia (2014) By Peter Pomerantsev Both Alina Polyakova, deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, and Michael McFaul, d irector of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford, recommend this cross-section of Russian society. "T he book stands out because it manages to be entertaining and very accessible to a general reader while capturing a key moment of Putin’s Russia: the emergence and consolidation of the tools of state-sponsored propaganda," says Polyakova. Get it now

PublicAffairs All the Kremlin's Men: Inside the Court of Vladimir Putin (2016) By Mikhail Zygar McFaul and Anders Åslund, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, both recommend this book, with Åslund calling it an "excellent recent presentation of the people around Putin and how Russian policy is made," though he notes "it downplays Putin's importance too much." Get it now

Vintage The New Tsar: The Rise and Reign of Vladimir Putin (2015) By Steven Lee Myers Åslund, McFaul, and Sestanovich all recommend this account of the president's ascent from a childhood of poverty, through his work for the KGB, to his powerful role at the center of the Kremlin. Åslund calls it "the best political biography of Putin." Get it now

Yale University Press Fragile Empire: How Russia Fell In and Out of Love with Vladimir Putin (2013) By Ben Judah John Herbst, director of the Atlantic Council's Dinu Patriciu Eurasia Center, recommends this different look at Putin's regime, calling it "a good overall look at Russia" that is " easy to read and impressionistic." Get it now

Yale University Press Black Wind, White Snow: The Rise of Russia's New Nationalism (2016) By Charles Clover Åslund recommends this historical exploration of "Eurasianism," a theory of Russian nationalism based on geography and ethnicity. Clover traces its roots from the White Russian exiles of the 1920s through today, including interviews with close advisers to Putin. Get it now

Belknap Press Wheel of Fortune: The Battle for Oil and Power in Russia (2012) By Thane Gustafson Åslund calls this volume " outstanding on Russian oil." The book explores the massive market for Russian oil, as well as the country's economic and political dependence on the industry.

PublicAffairs The Red Web: The Struggle Between Russia’s Digital Dictators and the New Online Revolutionaries (2015) By Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan Å slund calls this book "excellent on Russian cyber." Through analysis of everything from hacking to digital surveillance, Soldatov and Borogan explain the potential for the Internet to either solidify or undermine totalitarianism in Russia. Get it now

Yale University Press Beyond Crimea: The New Russian Empire (2016) By Agnia Grigas Herbst suggests this book for its " insight into the Kremlin’s effort to regain control in the post-Soviet space." Get it now