spaceRead Churchill's Words About Life in Space (He Was a Believer)
We've got company: The PM believed we're not alone in the cosmos
BrainDoctors May Be Able to Predict Autism Risk Much Earlier
TIME.com stock health brain
European UnionQ&A: Jean-Claude Juncker on Brexit, Russia, and Trump's 'Highly Unfriendly' Remarks on the E.U.
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker during the press conference at Mediterranean Conference Centre after the European Council Summit in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 3, 2017.
InternetSimone Biles Just Became the Latest Star to Get a Taste of the Salt Bae Treatment
Simone Biles attends the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after party on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 15, 2017.
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 15, 2017.  SAUL LOEB—AFP/Getty Images
White House

President Trump Asks Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to 'Hold Back' on Settlement Expansion

Associated Press
5:46 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "hold back" on settlements for a bit.

In a joint press conference with Netanyahu at the White House Wednesday, Trump responded to a question about his position on the expansion of Israeli settlements, asking Netanyahu to "hold back on settlements for a little bit."

He says that a "two state looked like it will be the easier of the two," but says that if Israel and the Palestinians find an alternative that they like better, he'll support them.

Trump also says that he'd like to see the U.S. Embassy in Israel moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but noted that "we're looking at it with great care."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME