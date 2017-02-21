politicsThe Resistance Is the Majority of Americans — Not a New Tea Party
sleepHow Showering at Night Helps You Sleep
Close-up of a hot water shower knob
MusicLana Del Rey Takes a Journey to a New Planet Through Song in This Music Video
2016 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Day 3
spaceA Group of NASA Scientists Is Trying to Make Pluto a Planet Again
New Horizons Nears July 14 Flyby Of Pluto
celebrities

This Video Is Proof That Viola Davis Always Gives the Best Acceptance Speeches

TIME
6:49 PM UTC

Odds and critical adoration favor Viola Davis for Best Supporting Actress for her turn in Fences at this Sunday's Academy Awards. If she wins, Davis, who has won numerous accolades for her acting work, will have another moment behind the podium, where she has been known to give acceptance speeches with raw, emotional qualities, often drawing on her experience as a woman of color. I n 2015, she made history when she became the first black woman to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in How to Get Away with Murder. Her speech went viral, with quotes like “The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity,” becoming a rallying cry.

Check out some of her most inspiring acceptance speeches above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME