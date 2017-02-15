Diet/NutritionYou Asked: Should I Cook With Algae Oil?
GeneticsHarvard and MIT Scientists Just Won a Big Patent Fight for the CRISPR Gene Editing Technology
Jennifer Doudna, inventor of the revolutionary gene-editing tool CRISPR in the Li Ka Shing Center at the University of California, Berkeley, on Feb. 19, 2016.
Hate groupsRead the List of the 917 Hate Groups Identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center
US-POLITICS-KKK
celebritiesGeorge Takei Warns President Trump Is Repeating a Dark Time in History
George Takei poses for a portrait during the Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Jan. 18, 2014.
Love Actually (2003)
Love Actually (2003) Peter Mountain/Universal Studios/moviestillsdb.
movies

The Love Actually Cast Is Reuniting for a Modern-Day Sequel

Megan McCluskey
6:17 PM UTC

The Love Actually sequel that everyone has been waiting for is finally in the works.

Red Nose Day Actually — a 10-minute follow-up to the (mostly) beloved rom-com starring Keira Knightley, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant — will explore what the characters are up to in 2017, nearly 14 years after the events of the original movie. Those three will be joined by Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln, among other original cast members.

Richard Curtis, who wrote and directed the 2003 rom-com, will return to write and direct the special short. It will premiere on BBC 1 in the U.K. on March 24 as part of this year's Red Nose Day campaign, an annual charity telethon to raise money and awareness for children living in poverty.

"I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to," Curtis told the BBC. "We hope to make something that'll be fun — very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME