A Catapult on the Mexico Border Was Used to Hurl Drugs Into U.S.

Federal officials have dismantled a catapult attached to a fence on the Mexico border that was being used to hurl drugs into America.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday that the ancient military device was used to fling at least two bundles of marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. last week.

The agency said in a statement that it has seized the drugs, which weighed about 50 pounds combined. Mexican authorities took the disassembled catapult.

President Donald Trump repeatedly called for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border during the campaign and announced plans to build it now that he's in office.