European UnionQ&A: Jean-Claude Juncker on Brexit, Russia, and Trump's 'Highly Unfriendly' Remarks on the E.U.
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker during the press conference at Mediterranean Conference Centre after the European Council Summit in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 3, 2017.
White HousePresident Trump Asks Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to 'Hold Back' on Settlement Expansion
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 15, 2017.
InternetSimone Biles Just Became the Latest Star to Get a Taste of the Salt Bae Treatment
Simone Biles attends the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after party on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicGrammys President Neil Portnow: 'I Don't Think There's a Race Problem at All'
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Premiere Of FX's "Taboo" - Arrivals
Actor Tom Hardy attends the premiere of "Taboo" at DGA Theater on January 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Jason LaVeris—Getty Images
celebrities

The Internet Lost It Over Tom Hardy Reading Bedtime Stories

Raisa Bruner
6:06 PM UTC

The BBC delivered a special gift to parents on Valentine's Day: a video of roguish Taboo actor Tom Hardy taking a break from playing a violent gangster or action villain, and instead putting on a soothing voice to read a children's bedtime story alongside his dog, Woody. The teaser video itself caused an uproar when it debuted online, with Hardy gently imploring viewers to "get yourself tucked up."

And the reactions to the bedtime story's debut proved that Hardy's subtle charms are highly motivating, especially for women.

Due to rights reasons, U.S. viewers aren't able to watch the BBC segment, which isn't sitting well with Hardy fans.

For those who do have access to the BBC, the good news is that this is Tom Hardy's second time reading a story—and, based on the wildly positive feedback from fans young and old, perhaps it won't be his last. In the meantime, one woman filmed herself watching the story on Valentine's evening, which gives us all a peek at the pleasures of Hardy's calming recitation of The Cloudspotter.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME