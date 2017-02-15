Actor Tom Hardy attends the premiere of "Taboo" at DGA Theater on January 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Actor Tom Hardy attends the premiere of "Taboo" at DGA Theater on January 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris—Getty Images

The BBC delivered a special gift to parents on Valentine's Day: a video of roguish Taboo actor Tom Hardy taking a break from playing a violent gangster or action villain , and instead putting on a soothing voice to read a children's bedtime story alongside his dog, Woody. The teaser video itself caused an uproar when it debuted online, with Hardy gently imploring viewers to "get yourself tucked up."

And the reactions to the bedtime story's debut proved that Hardy's subtle charms are highly motivating, especially for women.

Me- do you want to watch the special bedtime story tonight?

Daughter- why is it special?

Me- umm it's got a dog in it 😳 @CBeebiesHQ - JoanneHall (@meandthebebes) February 14, 2017

@CBeebiesHQ Look at that grin at the end...Tom knows who his audience is going to be. 😉😍 pic.twitter.com/dbK7FYesyx - Married To A Geek (@MarriedtoaGeek1) February 14, 2017

@CBeebiesHQ @BBCiPlayer Correction: If your kids are in bed, you can now rewatch in peace and sigh to your heart's content 😌😍 - Joy Denham (@JoyDenham) February 14, 2017

Thanks CBeebies, for the best 5 minutes of my life.

Love, everybody. 💕 pic.twitter.com/0WKmmLW4XQ - Laverne (@IMAwlEarsTT) February 14, 2017

Due to rights reasons, U.S. viewers aren't able to watch the BBC segment, which isn't sitting well with Hardy fans.

@CBeebiesHQ Nothing makes me sadder than @BBCiPlayer not playing in the US. Don't you think we're going through enough? 😭 - Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) February 14, 2017

@CBeebiesHQ I can't view it in the U.S.?!?!?! That's just cruel! 😓 - Sandy Hossain (@spursgurl) February 15, 2017

For those who do have access to the BBC, the good news is that this is Tom Hardy's second time reading a story—and, based on the wildly positive feedback from fans young and old, perhaps it won't be his last. In the meantime, one woman filmed herself watching the story on Valentine's evening, which gives us all a peek at the pleasures of Hardy's calming recitation of The Cloudspotter .