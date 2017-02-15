Seth Meyers Roasts Michael Flynn With a Pointed Sendoff

Michael Flynn didn't last long as President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor . Press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed that Trump asked him to resign in the wake of reports about his contacts with Russia. “Twenty-four days,” joked Seth Meyers on Tuesday's Late Night episode. “I use disposable razors longer than that. He didn't even last as long as a David Blaine stunt.”

Meyers paid homage to the advisor by showing an abbreviated highlight reel culled from his abbreviated tenure. “It’s not like he ever accused any other public official of breaking the law and called for them to be thrown in jail—oh, wait he did,” said Meyers, before showing a video—that is “really ironic to watch now”—of Flynn speaking out against Hillary Clinton and leading a chant of “lock her up” at the Republican National Convention.

“I guess that’s why, Flynn’s resignation letter was just the phrase ‘Lock me up!’ written Shining- style on a typewriter," said Meyers.