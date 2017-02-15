Luxury vessels sit moored at Vittoriosa Yacht Marina beyond the national flag of Malta flying in Valletta, Malta, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. It may be smaller than the smallest English county, but Malta provides an insight into the European allegiances that Britain will hit head on after firing the starting gun on Brexit negotiations in coming weeks. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Luxury vessels sit moored at Vittoriosa Yacht Marina beyond the national flag of Malta flying in Valletta, Malta, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. It may be smaller than the smallest English county, but Malta provides an insight into the European allegiances that Britain will hit head on after firing the starting gun on Brexit negotiations in coming weeks. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

If there's a world leader overripe for parody, it's President Donald Trump . This was not lost on the funny people of Malta, who seized the opportunity to get in on the satirical Trump video trend that's been spreading around the world.

In this "America First" spoof , Malta invites Trump to prioritize the country second in a tonally sarcastic video shared to Twitter by EverySecondCounts . This one, created by Lovin Malta and V Squared according to the YouTube description, brings you all the hallmarks of the original Dutch parody as well as some bold claims about the region's great-tasting potatoes and all the other ways the Maltese are already making their country great. A joke about Maltesers? It's in there.

Watch below.