Simone Biles attends the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after party on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Simone Biles Just Became the Latest Star to Get a Taste of the Salt Bae Treatment

Internet sensation Salt Bae has struck again. After recently demonstrating his now legendary salt sprinkling technique for Leonardo DiCaprio , the Turkish chef showed up to Simone Biles' Valentine's Day meal just in time to season her food.

The olympic gymnast shared a video on Twitter Tuesday of the moment Salt Bae — whose real name is Nusret Gökçe — blessed her dinner with his signature showering of salt flakes as she watched on laughing. "Got my food salted by the one & only," she captioned the video.

Watch the adorable full clip below.