A new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center claims the number of hate groups in the U.S. are on the rise, which it blames on terrorist attacks as well as President Trump's rhetoric.
In its annual report on U.S. extremist groups, the Alabama-based nonprofit says the number of hate groups rose from 892 in 2015 to 917 last year, with the number of anti-Muslim groups rising from 34 to 101.
In a conference call with reporters, senior fellow Mark Potok said the increase was due in part to Trump's language about Muslims and his 2015 call for "a complete and total shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."
"Trump’s election has been absolutely electrifying to the radical right," Potok said.
The annual report has faced criticism in the past from some of its targets, who argue that it unfairly lumps them with the likes of the Ku Klux Klan, but the SPLC maintains that it defines hate groups as organizations that attack an entire class of people and that use lies or name-calling.
This year's list includes more than 40 chapters of ACT! for America, a group which has pushed for state laws banning Sharia law. ACT! for America says that it is not anti-Muslim, though the SPLC notes that its founder, Brigitte Gabriel, has questioned whether practicing Muslims can be loyal U.S. citizens.
"[ACT! was] claiming 800 chapters [in 2015] and we couldn’t find really any activity in those chapters at all, so it seemed like a bogus claim," Potok told TIME. "The reason they came to life was the Syrian refugee crisis. We spent a lot of time verifying that there were real groups on the ground with real leaders."
The SPLC breaks down entries by local chapters "not [as] an effort on our part to swell the numbers," Potok said, but as "an effort to be serious about education people about where these groups are and how large they are." To qualify as a hate group, organizations must exhibit on-the-ground activity that could include rallying, committing crimes, spreading leaflets, accepting memberships or selling literature, he said.
The report also noted a change in how hate groups are organized. Chapters of the Ku Klux Klan shrunk by 32%, which the SPLC said was in part due to the rise of so-called "alt right" groups which are "a recent rebranding of white supremacy for public relations purposes, albeit one that de-emphasizes Klan robes and Nazi symbols in favor of a more 'intellectual' approach."
Here is the full list of the 917 groups, broken down by chapter (* indicates headquarters; some groups have independent state and local branches), that the SPLC designates as hate groups:
Ku Klux Klan
With its long history of violence, the Klan is the most infamous — and oldest — of American hate groups. When the Klan was formed in 1865, it was a single, unitary organization. Today, there are dozens of competing Klan groups. Although black Americans have typically been the Klan’s primary target, it has also attacked Jews, immigrants, homosexuals, and Catholics.
Christian American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Cocoa, FL*
Hoxie, AR
Bushnell, FL
Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Panama, NY*
Kentucky
Horn Lake, MS
North Carolina
Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Rosedale, MD*
Greenwood, AR
Auburn, IN
Madison, IN
Morehead, KY
Saint Martinville, LA
Sikeston, MO
Vale, NC
Toms River, NJ
Walterboro, SC
Richmond, VA
East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
Venus, TX*
Nassau, DE
Annapolis, MD
North Carolina
Girardville, PA
Georgia Knight Riders of the Ku Klux Klan
Live Oak, FL
Great Lakes Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Alpena, MI
International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Vanndale, AR*
Cedartown, GA
Mississippi
Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Harrison, AR
Knights of the White Disciples
Hudson, FL*
North Carolina
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Church Hill, TN*
Hazel Green, AL
Vance, AL
Cape Coral, FL
Hudson, FL
Wauchula, FL
Gurnee, IL
Illinois
Indianapolis, IN
Kokomo, IN
Muncie, IN
Indiana
Harrodsburg, KY
Battle Creek, MI
Springfield, MO
Leakesville, MS
Chapel Hill, NC
Sanford, NC
Hempstead, NY
Bally, PA
Butler, TN
Erwin, TN
Hendersonville, TN
Hixson, TN
Knoxville, TN
Lexington, TN
Memphis, TN
Murfreesboro, TN
Ohio
Meadville, PA
Oil City, PA
Gatesville, TX
Texas
Virginia
Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Pelham, NC*
Birmingham, AL
Cullman, AL
Huntsville, AL
Mobile, AL
Montgomery, AL
Anaheim, CA
San Francisco, CA
Jacksonville, FL
Canton, GA
Covington, GA
Dallas, GA
Valdosta, GA
Clay City, IL
Baton Rouge, LA
Trenton, MI
Jackson, MS
Hampton Bays, NY
Columbus, OH
South Carolina
Fort Worth, TX
Danville, VA
Richmond, VA
Militant Knights Ku Klux Klan
Dixonville, PA*
Alabama
Maine
Alpena, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Mississippi
Missouri
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Gladeville, TN
Flint, TX
Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Dawson Springs, KY*
Alabama
North Mississippi White Knights Of The Ku Klux Klan
Tupelo, MS
Old Dominion Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Virginia
Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Vincent, OH
Original Knight Riders Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Beckley, WV
Outlaw Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Ohio
Pacific Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
California*
Spokane, WA
Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Gladewater, TX
Rebel Brigade Knights True Invisible Empire
Martinsville, VA
Southern Ohio Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Ohio
Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Quinlan, TX
Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Park Hills, MO*
Hayden, ID
Pennsylvania
United Dixie White Knights Ku Klux Klan
Leakesville, MS*
Alabama
Illinois
Indiana
Plantersville, MS
North Carolina
United Klans of America
Ashland, AL*
Pennsylvania
McMinnville, TN
Texas
United Northern and Southern Knights
of the Ku Klux Klan
East Ellijay, GA*
California
United White Knights
of the Ku Klux Klan
New Boston, TX
White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan of America
Vancouver, WA
Neo-Nazi
These groups share a hatred for Jews and an admiration for Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. While they also hate other minorities, homosexuals, and even sometimes Christians, they perceive “the Jew” as their cardinal enemy and trace social problems to a Jewish conspiracy that supposedly controls governments, financial institutions, and the media.
America First Committee
Lyons, IL
American Nazi Party
Westland, MI*
California
West Virginia
Aryan Nations (Louisiana)
Converse, LA
Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC
Wood River, IL*
Alabama
Canton, IL
Taylorville, IL
Grovespring, MO
Ohio
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Wisconsin
Aryan Nations Worldwide
Villa Rica, GA
Aryan Renaissance Society
New York, NY
Tennessee
Texas
Atomwaffen Division
San Antonio, TX
Creativity Movement, The
Bloomington, IL
Daily Stormer, The
Worthington, OH*
Cullman, AL
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Mountain View, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Denver, CO
Brandon, FL
Orlando, FL
Amana, IA
Indianapolis, IN
Louisville, KY
Cambridge, MA
Lowell, MA
Baltimore, MD
St. Louis, MO
Asheville, NC
Charlotte, NC
Raleigh, NC
New York
Las Vegas, NV
Columbus, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Nashville, TN
Austin, TX
Dallas, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Burlington, VT
Seattle, WA
Spokane, WA
Einherjar’s Honor Wotansvolk
Virginia
Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519
Florida
Idaho
Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance
Grand Rapids, MI*
California
Florida
Indiana
Iowa
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Rhode Island
Texas
Golden Dawn
Astoria, NY
National Alliance
Laurel Bloomery, TN*
neo-nazi cont’d
Hillsboro, WV
National Alliance Reform and Restoration Group
Carson City, NV
National Socialist German Workers Party
Lincoln, NE
National Socialist Movement
Detroit, MI*
Alabama
Tucson, AZ
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Iowa
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Mississippi
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Wyoming
New Order
Milwaukee, WI
Noble Breed Kindred
California
NS Publications
Wyandotte, MI
PzG Inc.
Rapid City, SD
Third Reich Books
Fairbury, NE
Werewolf 88
Pennsylvania
White Aryan Resistance
Warsaw, IN
White Devil Social Club
Wisconsin
Wolfhook Life Clothing
Northern Indiana
White Nationalist
White nationalist groups espouse white supremacist or white separatist ideologies, often focusing on the alleged inferiority of non-whites. Groups listed in several other categories — Ku Klux Klan, neo-Confederate, neo-Nazi, racist Skinhead, and Christian Identity — could also be described as white nationalist.
Alternative Right
Atlanta, GA
American Eagle Party
Gatlinburg, TN
American Freedom Party
Los Angeles, CA*
Lakewood Ranch, FL
Indiana County, IN
Montana
Grand Forks, ND
New York, NY
Granbury, TX
American Freedom Union
Hampton Township, PA
American Renaissance/New Century Foundation
Oakton, VA
American Vanguard
Huntington Beach, CA*
Arizona
Northern California
Orlando, FL
Missouri
Nebraska
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Bremerton, WA
Bob’s Underground Graduate Seminar/BUGS
Columbia, SC
Center for Perpetual Diversity
Arlington, VA
Conservative Citizens Foundation, Inc.
Bridgeton, MO
Council of Conservative Citizens
St. Louis, MO*
Eufaula, AL
Silver Spring, MD
New York, NY
Franklin, TN
Counter-Currents Publishing
San Francisco, CA*
New York, NY
Seattle, WA
European American Action Coalition
Pittston, PA
European American Front
Baldwyn, MS
Faith and Heritage
Killeen, TX
Fitzgerald Griffin Foundation, The
Vienna, VA
Forza Nuova—USA
New Jersey*
Phoenix, AZ
Foundation for the Marketplace of Ideas
Clinton Township, MI
Free American
Tucson, AZ
Heritage and Destiny
Silver Spring, MD
H.L. Mencken Club
Elizabethtown, PA
Identity Evropa
Oakdale, CA
National Policy Institute
Whitefish, MT*
Arlington, VA
Northwest Front
Bremerton, WA
Occidental Dissent
Eufaula, AL
Occidental Observer
Laguna Beach, CA
Occidental Quarterly/Charles Martel Society
Atlanta, GA
Patriotic Flags
Charleston, SC
Phalanx
Washington, DC
Pioneer Little Europe Kalispell Montana
Kalispell, MT
Political Cesspool, The
Bartlett, TN
Racial Nationalist Party of America
Lockport, NY
Radix Journal
Whitefish, MT
Right Stuff, The
New York, NY*
Cincinnati, OH
Columbus, OH
Lehigh County, PA
Scott-Townsend Publishers
Washington, DC
Social Contract Press
Petoskey, MI
Sons & Daughters of Liberty
Florida*
Illinois
Indiana
South Africa Project
Converse, LA
Stormfront
West Palm Beach, FL
Traditionalist Worker Party
Paoli, IN*
Sacramento, CA
Columbus, IN
Kansas
Louisville, KY
Madisonville, KY
Murray, KY
Philadelphia, PA
Dallas, TX
Virginia
Traditionalist Youth Network
Paoli, IN*
Bloomington, IN
Benson, NC
Wisconsin
VDARE Foundation
Warrenton, VA
Washington Summit Publishers
Whitefish, MT
White Boy Society
Illinois*
Kansas
Michigan
Missouri
Wisconsin
White Lives Matter
Texas*
Connecticut
Tennessee
White New York
Rochester, NY
White Rabbit Radio
Dearborn Heights, MI
Wolves of Vinland
Lynchburg, VA*
Colorado
Oregon
Washington
Wyoming
WTM Enterprises
Roanoke, IN
Racist Skinhead
Racist skinheads form a particularly violent element of the white supremacist movement and have often been referred to as the “shock troops” of the hoped-for revolution. The archetypal skinhead look is a shaved head, black boots with red laces, jeans with suspenders, and an array of typically racist tattoos. Skinheads are migratory and often not affiliated with groups.
AC Skins
Atlantic City, NJ
American Front
Oregon
Washington
American Vikings
Indianapolis, IN
Aryan Strikeforce
Phillipsburg, NJ*
Arkansas
Colorado
Kentucky
Massachusetts
Missouri
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Tennessee
Virginia
West Virginia
Be Active Front USA
Maryland
Pennsylvania
Blood and Honour America Division
Washington
Blood and Honour Social Club
Greensboro, NC*
Georgia
Indiana
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
California Skinheads
California
Confederate Hammerskins
Florida
Georgia
North Carolina
Nashville, TN
Virginia
Crew 38
California
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Chicago, IL
Kentucky
Wichita, KS
Maine
Maryland
New Hampshire
North Carolina
Tennessee
Virginia
Washington
Eastern Hammerskins
New Hampshire
Firm 22
Florida
Indiana
New York
Washington
Golden State Skinheads
Northern California
Southern California
Keystone State Skinheads
Harrisburg, PA*
Philadelphia, PA
Maryland State Skinheads
Baltimore, MD
Midland Hammerskins
Wichita, KS
South Dakota
Northern Hammerskins
Chicago, IL
Detroit, MI
Northwestern Hammerskins
Idaho
Oregon
Washington
Sacto Skins
Sacramento, CA
Supreme White Alliance
Ohio*
Florida
Kentucky
Missouri
Pennsylvania
Virginia
Vinland Clothing
Oildale, CA
Vinlanders Social Club
Indiana*
Arizona
California
Florida
Minnesota
North Carolina
Texas
Western Hammerskins
California
Christian Identity
Christian Identity describes a religion that is fundamentally racist and anti-Semitic. It asserts that whites, not Jews, are the true Israelites favored by God in the Bible. In most of its forms, Identity theology depicts Jews as biologically descended from Satan, while non-whites are seen as soulless “mud people” created with the other Biblical “beasts of the field.” Some groups listed in other categories, such as the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations and several Klan groups, also hold Christian Identity beliefs.
America’s Promise Ministries
Sandpoint, ID
Christian American Ministries
Greensburg, LA
Christian Revival Center
Harrison, AR
Church of Israel
Schell City, MO
Covenant People’s Ministry
Brooks, GA
Diving International Church of the Web
Morton, IL
Divine Truth Minstries
Bainbridge, OH*
Arkansas
Euro Folk Radio
Chicago, IL
Fellowship of God’s Covenant People
Union, KY
Kingdom Identity Ministries
Harrison, AR
Kinsman Redeemer Ministries
Alexandria, KY
Mission to Israel
Scottsbluff, NE
Non-Universal Teaching Ministries
Fostoria, OH
Our Place Fellowship
Colville, WA
Sacred Truth Publishing & Ministries
Mountain City, TN
Scriptures for America Ministries
Laporte, CO
Virginia Publishing Company
Lynchburg, VA
Weisman Publications
Apple Valley, MN
Yahushua Dual Seed Christian Identity Ministry
Livingston, TX
Yahweh’s Truth
Linwood, MI
Neo-Confederate
Many groups celebrate traditional Southern culture and the Civil War’s dramatic conflict between the Union and the Confederacy. But neo-Confederate groups go further and embrace racist attitudes toward blacks and white separatism. Neo-Confederate groups seek to revive many of the racist principles of the antebellum South.
ACTBAC NC
Snow Camp, NC
Dixie Republic
Traveler’s Rest, SC
FreeMississippi
Perkinston, MS
League of the South
Killen, AL*
Anniston, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Wetumpka, AL
Harrison, AR
Jacksonville, FL
Lake City, FL
Miami, FL
Macon, GA
Ft. Mitchell, KY
London, KY
Taylorsville, KY
Logansport, LA
Clements, MD
West Plains, MO
Tupelo, MS
Wilmington, NC
Aiken, SC
Lobelville, TN
Conroe, TX
La Porte, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Winchester, VA
Mary Noel Kershaw Foundation
Lobelville, TN
Pace Confederate Depot
Baldwyn, MS
Southern Future
Aiken, SC
Southern National Congress
Alexandria, VA*
Wetumpka, AL
Arkansas
Jacksonville, FL
Morganton, GA
Fruit Hill, KY
Louisiana
Maryland
Mississippi
West Plains, MO
North Carolina
Travelers Rest, SC
Tennessee
Texas
Black Separatist
Black separatist groups are organizations whose ideologies include tenets of racially based hatred. These groups typically oppose integration and racial intermarriage, and want separate institutions — or even a separate nation — for blacks. Most forms of black separatism are strongly anti-white and anti-Semitic.
All Eyes on Egipt Bookstore
Brooklyn, NY*
Orlando, FL
Decatur, GA
Macon, GA
Monticello, GA
Chicago, IL
Dorchester, MA
Detroit, MI
Cleveland, OH
Black Riders Liberation Party
Los Angeles, CA*
Oakland, CA
San Diego, CA
Miami, FL
Chicago, IL
Detroit, MI
New York, NY
Portland, OR
Virginia
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
New York, NY*
Washington, DC
Fort Myers, FL
Miami, FL
Orlando, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Baltimore, MD
Minneapolis, MN
Greensboro, NC
Omaha, NE
Jersey City, NJ
Philadelphia, PA
Oklahoma City, OK
Portland, OR
Allentown, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Baltimore, MD*
Los Angeles, CA
Rialto, CA
Washington, DC
black separtist cont’d
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Chicago, IL
Indianapolis, IN
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
St. Louis, MO
North Carolina
New York, NY
Syracuse, NY
Oklahoma
Portland, OR
Philadelphia, PA
Texas
Seattle, WA
Israel United In Christ
Mount Vernon, NY*
Birmingham, AL
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Denver, CO
Washington, DC
Miami, FL
Orlando, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Atlanta, GA
Chicago, IL
Kansas City, KS
Louisville, KY
New Orleans, LA
Boston, MA
Detroit, MI
St. Louis, MO
Charlotte, NC
Newark, NJ
Las Vegas, NV
Bronx, NY
Heath, OH
Oregon
Warr Acres, OK
Pittsburgh, PA
Memphis, TN
Austin, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
San Antonio, TX
Hampton, VA
Nation of Islam
Chicago, IL*
Birmingham, AL
Huntsville, AL
Mobile, AL
Montgomery, AL
Pine Bluff, AR
Phoenix, AZ
Compton, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Oakland, CA
Rialto, CA
San Diego, CA
Stockton, CA
Denver, CO
Washington, DC
Wilmington, DE
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Gainesville, FL
Miami, FL
Pensacola, FL
Pine Hills, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa, FL
Atlanta, GA
Augusta, GA
Brunswick, GA
Columbus, GA
East Saint Louis, IL
Rockford, IL
Indianapolis, IN
Lexington, KY
Louisville, KY
Baton Rouge, LA
Monroe, LA
New Orleans, LA
Shreveport, LA
Boston, MA
Springfield, MA
Baltimore, MD
Benton Harbor, MI
Detroit, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Kansas City, MO
St. Louis, MO
Holly Springs, MS
Southaven, MS
Charlotte, NC
Durham, NC
Greensboro, NC
Raleigh, NC
Winston-Salem, NC
Camden, NJ
Newark, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Willingboro, NJ
Brooklyn, NY
Buffalo, NY
Harlem, NY
Rochester, NY
Akron, OH
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Dayton, OH
Tulsa, OK
Harrisburg, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Charleston, SC
Columbia, SC
Greenville, SC
Chattanooga, TN
Memphis, TN
Austin, TX
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Houston, TX
Texarkana, TX
Norfolk, VA
Richmond, VA
Milwaukee, WI
New Black Panther Party
Houston, TX*
Los Angeles, CA
Washington, DC
Jacksonville, FL
Miami, FL
Tampa, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Atlanta, GA
Augusta, GA
Waycross, GA
Springfield, IL
Louisville, KY
St. Louis, MO
Hattiesburg, MS
Newark, NJ
Dayton, OH
Nashville, TN
Dallas, TX
Tomball, TX
Virginia Beach, VA
New Black Panther Party for Self Defense
Stone Mountain, GA*
New Haven, CT
Tampa Bay, FL
Sicarii 1715
San Diego, CA*
Inland Empire, CA
Seattle, WA
War On The Horizon
Washington, DC
Anti-LGBT
Opposition to equal rights for LGBT people has been a central theme of Christian Right organizing and fundraising for the past four decades. These groups are not listed on the basis of opposition to same-sex marriage or the belief that the Bible describes homosexual activity as sinful. Anti-LGBT groups engage in crude name-calling and disseminate disparaging propaganda and falsehoods about this population, such as the claim that gay men molest children at vastly higher rates than straight men.
Abiding Truth Ministries
Springfield, MA
Alliance Defending Freedom
Scottsdale, AZ
American College of Pediatricians
Gainesville, FL
American Family Association
Tupelo, MS*
Franklin, PA
Americans for Truth About Homosexuality
Naperville, IL
American Vision
Powder Springs, GA
ATLAH World Missionary Church (All The Land Anointed Holy)
New York, NY
Campus Ministry USA, The
Terre Haute, IN
Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM)
Washington, DC
New York, NY
Chalcedon Foundation
Vallecito, CA
Citizens for Community Values
Cincinnati, OH
Conservative Republicans of Texas
Houston, TX
D. James Kennedy Ministries (formerly Truth in Action)
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Faith Baptist Church (formerly Sons of Thundr)
Greenville, GA
Faith2Action
North Royalton, OH
Faithful Word Baptist Church
Tempe, AZ
Family Research Council
Washington, DC
Family Research Institute
Colorado Springs, CO
Family Watch International
Gilbert, AZ
Generations With Vision
Elizabeth, CO
Heterosexuals Organized for a Moral Environment (H.O.M.E.)
Downers Grove, IL
Illinois Family Institute
Carol Stream, IL
Illinois Family Institute Tri-County chapter
Peoria, IL
Liberty Counsel
Orlando, FL
Mass Resistance
Waltham, MA*
Torrance, CA
Lewiston, ME
St. Louis, MO
Yorktown, VA
Mission: America
Columbus, OH
Pacific Justice Institute
Sacramento, CA
Pass the Salt Ministries
Hebron, OH
Pilgrims Covenant Church
Monroe, WI
Pray in Jesus Name Project, The
Colorado Springs, CO
Probe Ministries
Plano, TX
Providence Road Baptist Church
Maiden, NC
Public Advocate of the United States
Falls Church, VA
Ruth Institute
San Marcos, CA
Save California
Sacramento, CA
Stedfast Baptist Church
Fort Worth, TX
TC Family (Traverse City Family)
Traverse City, MI
Tom Brown Ministries
El Paso, TX
Traditional Values Coalition
Washington, DC*
Anaheim, CA
True Light Pentecost Church
Spartanburg, SC
United Families International
Gilbert, AZ
Verity Baptist Church
Sacramento, CA
Westboro Baptist Church
Topeka, KS
Windsor Hills Baptist Church
Oklahoma City, OK
World Congress of Families/Howard Center for Family, Religion, and Society
Rockford, IL
Anti-Muslim
Anti-Muslim hate groups are a relatively new phenomenon in the United States, most of them appearing in the aftermath of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Earlier anti-Muslim groups tended to be religious in orientation and disputed Islam’s status as a respectable religion. Anti-Muslim groups listed here exhibit extreme hostility towards Muslims and attribute to Islam’s followers an inherent set of negative traits.
III% Security Force
Henry County, GA
ACT for America
Virginia Beach, VA*
Jonesboro, AR
Tucson, AZ
Corona, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Colorado
Cheshire, CT
Connecticut
Bear, DE
Brevard County, FL
Heathrow, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Des Moines, IA
Meridian, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Des Plaines, IL
Baton Rouge, LA
Boston, MA
Detroit, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Ste. Genevieve, MO
St. Louis, MO
Lake County, MT
Kalispell, MT
Stillwater County, MT
Whitehall, MT
Fayetteville, NC
Nashua, NH
Brooklyn, NY
Long Island, NY
Cleveland, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Columbus, OH
Rapid City, SD
Knoxville, TN
Memphis, TN
Dallas, TX
Houston, TX
San Antonio, TX
Leesburg, VA
Pierce County, WA
Spokane Valley, WA
Altra Firearms
Jackson Center, PA
American Constitution Center
Nashville, TN
American Freedom Alliance
Los Angeles, CA
American Freedom Defense Initiative
New York, NY
American Freedom Law Center
Ann Arbor, MI
American Security Rally of Montana
Helena, MT
Bare Naked Islam
Marina del Rey, CA
Bomb Islam
Phoenix, AZ
Bosch Fawstin
New York, NY
Bureau on American Islamic Relations
Irving, TX
Center for Security Policy
Washington, DC
Christian Action Network
Forest, VA
Citizens for National Security
Boca Raton, FL
Citizen Warrior
Nashville, TN
Clarion Project
Washington, DC
Committee to End the CSI Refugee Center
Buhl, ID
Counter Jihadist Coalition of Southern California
Santa Monica, CA
Crusaders, The
Garden City, KS
David Horowitz Freedom Center
Los Angeles, CA
Faith Freedom
Bellevue, WA
Family Security Matters
Washington, DC
Fortress of Faith
Bellingham, WA
Foundation for Advancing Christian Truth
Bronx, NY
Islamthreat.com
Pleasant Hill, CA
Jihad Watch
Sherman Oaks, CA
Keep South Dakota Safe PAC
Aberdeen, SC
Lincoln County Citizen Action Network
Fayetteville, TN
Pig Blood Bullets
Priest River, ID
Political Islam
Nashville, TN
Radio Jihad/Global Patriot Radio
New York
Refugee Resettlement Watch
Fairplay, MD
Religious Awareness Network
Washington, DC
Secure Michigan
New Baltimore, MI
Shoebat Foundation, The
Newtown, PA
Silver Bullet Gun Oil
Courtland, VA
Soldiers of Odin
Flagstaff, AZ
California
Colorado
Illinois
Indiana
New Hampshire
North Carolina
Cleveland, OH
Ohio
Tennessee
Texas
Stop the Islamization of the World
Houston, TX
Straight Way and More, The
Venice, FL
Sultan Knish a blog by Daniel Greenfield
New York, NY
Team America Political Action Committee
Littleton, CO
Treasure Valley Refugee Watch
Meridian, ID
Truth in Love Project
Chattaroy, WA
Understanding the Threat
Vienna, VA
United West, The
Lake Worth, FL
Virginia Christian Alliance
Henrico, VA
General Hate
These organizations are subdivided into anti-immigrant, hate music, Holocaust denial, and radical traditional Catholic groups. A final “other” sub-category includes groups espousing a variety of hateful doctrines.
ANTI-IMMIGRANT (14)
American Border Patrol
Sierra Vista, AZ
American Immigration Control Foundation/Americans for Immigration Control
Monterey, VA
Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC)
Raleigh, NC
Borderkeepers of Alabama
Birmingham, AL
Californians for Population Stabilization
Santa Barbara, CA
Center for Immigration Studies
Washington, DC
Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform
Lakewood, CO
Federation for American Immigration Reform
Washington, DC
Immigration Reform Law Institute
Washington, DC
Legal Immigrants for America
Winter Springs, FL
National Coalition for Immigration Reform (formerly CCIR)
Huntington Beach, CA
New Yorkers for Immigration Control and Enforcement (NYICE)
New York, NY
ProEnglish
Arlington, VA
US Border Guard
Mesa, AZ
HATE MUSIC (16)
American Defense Records
Lexington, KY
Behold Barbarity Records & Distro
Plymouth, MN
Hate Crime Streetwear Productions
Anaheim, CA
Hostile Class Productions
Burbank, IL
ISD Records
Denison, TX
Label 56
Nottingham, MD
Micetrap Distribution
Maple Shade Township, NJ
MSR Productions
Wheat Ridge, CO
NSM88 Records
Detroit, MI
Poker Face
Allentown, PA
Resistance Records
Chicago, IL
Soleilmoon Recordings
Portland, OR
Stahlhelm Records
Milwaukee, WI
Tightrope
Calico Rock, AR
United Riot Records
New York, NY
Wolf Tyr Productions
Holbrook, NY
HOLOCAUST DENIAL (10)
Barnes Review/Foundation for Economic Liberty, Inc.
Upper Marlboro, MD
Campaign for Radical Truth in History
Coeur d’Alene, ID
carolynyeager.net
Kerrville, TX
Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust
San Diego, CA*
York, PA
Deir Yassin Remembered
Geneva, NY*
Ann Arbor, MI
Institute for Historical Review
Newport Beach, CA
Irving Books
Key West, FL
Realist Report, The
Poway, CA
RADICAL TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC (14)
Catholic Counterpoint
Broomall, PA
Catholic Family News/Catholic Family Ministries, Inc.
Niagara Falls, NY
Christ or Chaos
West Chester, OH
Culture Wars/Fidelity Press
South Bend, IN
Fatima Crusader, The/International Fatima Rosary Crusade
Constable, NY
IHM Media
Richmond, NH
IHS Press
Norfolk, VA
In the Spirit of Chartres Committee
Carrollton, VA
Most Holy Family Monastery
Fillmore, NY
OMNI Christian Book Club
Palmdale, CA
Remnant, The/The Remnant Press
Forest Lake, MN
general hate cont’d
Robert Sungenis
State Line, PA
Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary
Richmond, NH
Tradition in Action
Los Angeles, CA
OTHER (46)
a2z Publications
Las Vegas, NV
Active Democracy
Washington, DC
Aggressive Christianity
Fence Lake, NM*
Berino, NM
American Clarion
Rapid City, SD
American Free Press
Washington, DC
As-Sabiqun
Washington, DC*
Los Angeles, CA
Oakland, CA
Sacramento, CA
San Diego, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Bill Keller Ministries
St. Petersburg, FL
Brother Nathanael Foundation, The
Frisco, CO
Chick Publications
Ontario, CA
Christian Anti-Defamation Commission
Vista, CA
Concerned Citizens and Friends of Illegal Immigration Law Enforcement
Framingham, MA
Cultural Studies Press
New York, NY
European-American Evangelistic Crusades
Sheridan, CA
Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints
Hildale, UT*
Colorado City, AZ
Custer, SD
Pringle, SD
Holy Nation of Odin
Kingsburg, CA
Insight USA
Longwood, FL
Invictus Books
Wentzville, MO
Jamaat al-Muslimeen
Baltimore, MD
Jewish Defense League
Los Angeles, CA
Jewish Task Force
Fresh Meadows, NY
Lordship Church
Coeur d’Alene, ID
Masjid al Islam
Oakland, CA
National Prayer Network
Clackamas, OR
Official Street Preachers
Los Angeles, CA
Ozark Craft LC
Harrison, AR
Power of Prophecy
Austin, TX
Reformation-Bible Puritan-Baptist Church/Vatican Assassins
Newmanstown, PA
Rense Radio Network
Ashland, OR
Repent Amarillo
Amarillo, TX
Samanta Roy Institute of Science and Technology
Shawano, WI
Sharkhunters International
Hernando, FL
Sons of Liberty Media (formerly You Can Run But You Cannot Hide)
Annandale, MN
Tony Alamo Christian Ministries
Fouke, AR*
Fort Smith, AR
Canyon Country, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
New York, NY