A member of the Ku Klux Klan who says his name is Gary Munker poses for a photo during an interview with AFP in Hampton Bays, New York on November 22, 2016.

Read the List of the 917 Hate Groups Identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center

A new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center claims the number of hate groups in the U.S. are on the rise, which it blames on terrorist attacks as well as President Trump's rhetoric.

In its annual report on U.S. extremist groups, the Alabama-based nonprofit says the number of hate groups rose from 892 in 2015 to 917 last year, with the number of anti-Muslim groups rising from 34 to 101.

In a conference call with reporters, senior fellow Mark Potok said the increase was due in part to Trump's language about Muslims and his 2015 call for "a complete and total shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."

"Trump’s election has been absolutely electrifying to the radical right," Potok said.

The annual report has faced criticism in the past from some of its targets, who argue that it unfairly lumps them with the likes of the Ku Klux Klan, but the SPLC maintains that it defines hate groups as organizations that attack an entire class of people and that use lies or name-calling.

This year's list includes more than 40 chapters of ACT! for America, a group which has pushed for state laws banning Sharia law. ACT! for America says that it is not anti-Muslim, though the SPLC notes that its founder , Brigitte Gabriel, has questioned whether practicing Muslims can be loyal U.S. citizens .

"[ACT! was] claiming 800 chapters [in 2015] and we couldn’t find really any activity in those chapters at all, so it seemed like a bogus claim," Potok told TIME. "The reason they came to life was the Syrian refugee crisis. We spent a lot of time verifying that there were real groups on the ground with real leaders."

The SPLC breaks down entries by local chapters "not [as] an effort on our part to swell the numbers," Potok said, but as "an effort to be serious about education people about where these groups are and how large they are." To qualify as a hate group, organizations must exhibit on-the-ground activity that could include rallying, committing crimes, spreading leaflets, accepting memberships or selling literature, he said.

The report also noted a change in how hate groups are organized. Chapters of the Ku Klux Klan shrunk by 32%, which the SPLC said was in part due to the rise of so-called "alt right" groups which are "a recent rebranding of white supremacy for public relations purposes, albeit one that de-emphasizes Klan robes and Nazi symbols in favor of a more 'intellectual' approach."

Here is the full list of the 917 groups, broken down by chapter (* indicates headquarters; some groups have independent state and local branches), that the SPLC designates as hate groups:

Ku Klux Klan

With its long history of violence, the Klan is the most infamous — and oldest — of American hate groups. When the Klan was formed in 1865, it was a single, unitary organization. Today, there are dozens of competing Klan groups. Although black Americans have typically been the Klan’s primary target, it has also attacked Jews, immigrants, homosexuals, and Catholics.

Christian American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Cocoa, FL*

Hoxie, AR

Bushnell, FL

Church of the National Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Panama, NY*

Kentucky

Horn Lake, MS

North Carolina

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Rosedale, MD*

Greenwood, AR

Auburn, IN

Madison, IN

Morehead, KY

Saint Martinville, LA

Sikeston, MO

Vale, NC

Toms River, NJ

Walterboro, SC

Richmond, VA

East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire

Venus, TX*

Nassau, DE

Annapolis, MD

North Carolina

Girardville, PA

Georgia Knight Riders of the Ku Klux Klan

Live Oak, FL

Great Lakes Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Alpena, MI

International Keystone Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Vanndale, AR*

Cedartown, GA

Mississippi

Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Harrison, AR

Knights of the White Disciples

Hudson, FL*

North Carolina

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Church Hill, TN*

Hazel Green, AL

Vance, AL

Cape Coral, FL

Hudson, FL

Wauchula, FL

Gurnee, IL

Illinois

Indianapolis, IN

Kokomo, IN

Muncie, IN

Indiana

Harrodsburg, KY

Battle Creek, MI

Springfield, MO

Leakesville, MS

Chapel Hill, NC

Sanford, NC

Hempstead, NY

Bally, PA

Butler, TN

Erwin, TN

Hendersonville, TN

Hixson, TN

Knoxville, TN

Lexington, TN

Memphis, TN

Murfreesboro, TN

Ohio

Meadville, PA

Oil City, PA

Gatesville, TX

Texas

Virginia

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Pelham, NC*

Birmingham, AL

Cullman, AL

Huntsville, AL

Mobile, AL

Montgomery, AL

Anaheim, CA

San Francisco, CA

Jacksonville, FL

Canton, GA

Covington, GA

Dallas, GA

Valdosta, GA

Clay City, IL

Baton Rouge, LA

Trenton, MI

Jackson, MS

Hampton Bays, NY

Columbus, OH

South Carolina

Fort Worth, TX

Danville, VA

Richmond, VA

Militant Knights Ku Klux Klan

Dixonville, PA*

Alabama

Maine

Alpena, MI

Minneapolis, MN

Mississippi

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Gladeville, TN

Flint, TX

Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Dawson Springs, KY*

Alabama

North Mississippi White Knights Of The Ku Klux Klan

Tupelo, MS

Old Dominion Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Virginia

Old Glory Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Vincent, OH

Original Knight Riders Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Beckley, WV

Outlaw Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Ohio

Pacific Coast Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

California*

Spokane, WA

Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Gladewater, TX

Rebel Brigade Knights True Invisible Empire

Martinsville, VA

Southern Ohio Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Ohio

Texas Rebel Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Quinlan, TX

Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Park Hills, MO*

Hayden, ID

Pennsylvania

United Dixie White Knights Ku Klux Klan

Leakesville, MS*

Alabama

Illinois

Indiana

Plantersville, MS

North Carolina

United Klans of America

Ashland , AL*

Pennsylvania

McMinnville, TN

Texas

United Northern and Southern Knights

of the Ku Klux Klan

East Ellijay, GA*

California

United White Knights

of the Ku Klux Klan

New Boston, TX

White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan of America

Vancouver, WA

Neo-Nazi

These groups share a hatred for Jews and an admiration for Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany. While they also hate other minorities, homosexuals, and even sometimes Christians, they perceive “the Jew” as their cardinal enemy and trace social problems to a Jewish conspiracy that supposedly controls governments, financial institutions, and the media.

America First Committee

Lyons, IL

American Nazi Party

Westland, MI*

California

West Virginia

Aryan Nations (Louisiana)

Converse, LA

Aryan Nations Sadistic Souls MC

Wood River, IL*

Alabama

Canton, IL

Taylorville, IL

Grovespring, MO

Ohio

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Aryan Nations Worldwide

Villa Rica, GA

Aryan Renaissance Society

New York, NY

Tennessee

Texas

Atomwaffen Division

San Antonio, TX

Creativity Movement, The

Bloomington, IL

Daily Stormer, The

Worthington, OH*

Cullman, AL

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Mountain View, CA

Santa Cruz, CA

Santa Monica, CA

Denver, CO

Brandon, FL

Orlando, FL

Amana, IA

Indianapolis, IN

Louisville, KY

Cambridge, MA

Lowell, MA

Baltimore, MD

St. Louis, MO

Asheville, NC

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

New York

Las Vegas, NV

Columbus, OH

Pittsburgh, PA

Nashville, TN

Austin, TX

Dallas, TX

Wichita Falls, TX

Burlington, VT

Seattle, WA

Spokane, WA

Einherjar’s Honor Wotansvolk

Virginia

Endangered Souls RC/Crew 519

Florida

Idaho

Gallows Tree Wotansvolk Alliance

Grand Rapids, MI*

California

Florida

Indiana

Iowa

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Rhode Island

Texas

Golden Dawn

Astoria, NY

National Alliance

Laurel Bloomery, TN*

neo-nazi cont’d

Hillsboro, WV

National Alliance Reform and Restoration Group

Carson City, NV

National Socialist German Workers Party

Lincoln, NE

National Socialist Movement

Detroit, MI*

Alabama

Tucson, AZ

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

New Order

Milwaukee, WI

Noble Breed Kindred

California

NS Publications

Wyandotte, MI

PzG Inc.

Rapid City, SD

Third Reich Books

Fairbury, NE

Werewolf 88

Pennsylvania

White Aryan Resistance

Warsaw, IN

White Devil Social Club

Wisconsin

Wolfhook Life Clothing

Northern Indiana

White Nationalist

White nationalist groups espouse white supremacist or white separatist ideologies, often focusing on the alleged inferiority of non-whites. Groups listed in several other categories — Ku Klux Klan, neo-Confederate, neo-Nazi, racist Skinhead, and Christian Identity — could also be described as white nationalist.

Alternative Right

Atlanta, GA

American Eagle Party

Gatlinburg, TN

American Freedom Party

Los Angeles, CA*

Lakewood Ranch, FL

Indiana County, IN

Montana

Grand Forks, ND

New York, NY

Granbury, TX

American Freedom Union

Hampton Township, PA

American Renaissance/New Century Foundation

Oakton, VA

American Vanguard

Huntington Beach, CA*

Arizona

Northern California

Orlando, FL

Missouri

Nebraska

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Bremerton, WA

Bob’s Underground Graduate Seminar/BUGS

Columbia, SC

Center for Perpetual Diversity

Arlington, VA

Conservative Citizens Foundation, Inc.

Bridgeton, MO

Council of Conservative Citizens

St. Louis, MO*

Eufaula, AL

Silver Spring, MD

New York, NY

Franklin, TN

Counter-Currents Publishing

San Francisco, CA*

New York, NY

Seattle, WA

European American Action Coalition

Pittston, PA

European American Front

Baldwyn, MS

Faith and Heritage

Killeen, TX

Fitzgerald Griffin Foundation, The

Vienna, VA

Forza Nuova—USA

New Jersey*

Phoenix, AZ

Foundation for the Marketplace of Ideas

Clinton Township, MI

Free American

Tucson, AZ

Heritage and Destiny

Silver Spring, MD

H.L. Mencken Club

Elizabethtown, PA

Identity Evropa

Oakdale, CA

National Policy Institute

Whitefish, MT*

Arlington, VA

Northwest Front

Bremerton, WA

Occidental Dissent

Eufaula, AL

Occidental Observer

Laguna Beach, CA

Occidental Quarterly/Charles Martel Society

Atlanta, GA

Patriotic Flags

Charleston, SC

Phalanx

Washington, DC

Pioneer Little Europe Kalispell Montana

Kalispell, MT

Political Cesspool, The

Bartlett, TN

Racial Nationalist Party of America

Lockport, NY

Radix Journal

Whitefish, MT

Right Stuff, The

New York, NY*

Cincinnati, OH

Columbus, OH

Lehigh County, PA

Scott-Townsend Publishers

Washington, DC

Social Contract Press

Petoskey, MI

Sons & Daughters of Liberty

Florida*

Illinois

Indiana

South Africa Project

Converse, LA

Stormfront

West Palm Beach, FL

Traditionalist Worker Party

Paoli, IN*

Sacramento, CA

Columbus, IN

Kansas

Louisville, KY

Madisonville, KY

Murray, KY

Philadelphia, PA

Dallas, TX

Virginia

Traditionalist Youth Network

Paoli, IN*

Bloomington, IN

Benson, NC

Wisconsin

VDARE Foundation

Warrenton, VA

Washington Summit Publishers

Whitefish, MT

White Boy Society

Illinois*

Kansas

Michigan

Missouri

Wisconsin

White Lives Matter

Texas*

Connecticut

Tennessee

White New York

Rochester, NY

White Rabbit Radio

Dearborn Heights, MI

Wolves of Vinland

Lynchburg, VA*

Colorado

Oregon

Washington

Wyoming

WTM Enterprises

Roanoke, IN

Racist Skinhead

Racist skinheads form a particularly violent element of the white supremacist movement and have often been referred to as the “shock troops” of the hoped-for revolution. The archetypal skinhead look is a shaved head, black boots with red laces, jeans with suspenders, and an array of typically racist tattoos. Skinheads are migratory and often not affiliated with groups.

AC Skins

Atlantic City, NJ

American Front

Oregon

Washington

American Vikings

Indianapolis, IN

Aryan Strikeforce

Phillipsburg, NJ*

Arkansas

Colorado

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Missouri

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Be Active Front USA

Maryland

Pennsylvania

Blood and Honour America Division

Washington

Blood and Honour Social Club

Greensboro, NC*

Georgia

Indiana

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

California Skinheads

California

Confederate Hammerskins

Florida

Georgia

North Carolina

Nashville, TN

Virginia

Crew 38

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Chicago, IL

Kentucky

Wichita, KS

Maine

Maryland

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Washington

Eastern Hammerskins

New Hampshire

Firm 22

Florida

Indiana

New York

Washington

Golden State Skinheads

Northern California

Southern California

Keystone State Skinheads

Harrisburg, PA*

Philadelphia, PA

Maryland State Skinheads

Baltimore, MD

Midland Hammerskins

Wichita, KS

South Dakota

Northern Hammerskins

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI

Northwestern Hammerskins

Idaho

Oregon

Washington

Sacto Skins

Sacramento, CA

Supreme White Alliance

Ohio*

Florida

Kentucky

Missouri

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Vinland Clothing

Oildale, CA

Vinlanders Social Club

Indiana*

Arizona

California

Florida

Minnesota

North Carolina

Texas

Western Hammerskins

California

Christian Identity

Christian Identity describes a religion that is fundamentally racist and anti-Semitic. It asserts that whites, not Jews, are the true Israelites favored by God in the Bible. In most of its forms, Identity theology depicts Jews as biologically descended from Satan, while non-whites are seen as soulless “mud people” created with the other Biblical “beasts of the field.” Some groups listed in other categories, such as the neo-Nazi Aryan Nations and several Klan groups, also hold Christian Identity beliefs.

America’s Promise Ministries

Sandpoint, ID

Christian American Ministries

Greensburg, LA

Christian Revival Center

Harrison, AR

Church of Israel

Schell City, MO

Covenant People’s Ministry

Brooks, GA

Diving International Church of the Web

Morton, IL

Divine Truth Minstries

Bainbridge, OH*

Arkansas

Euro Folk Radio

Chicago, IL

Fellowship of God’s Covenant People

Union, KY

Kingdom Identity Ministries

Harrison, AR

Kinsman Redeemer Ministries

Alexandria, KY

Mission to Israel

Scottsbluff, NE

Non-Universal Teaching Ministries

Fostoria, OH

Our Place Fellowship

Colville, WA

Sacred Truth Publishing & Ministries

Mountain City, TN

Scriptures for America Ministries

Laporte, CO

Virginia Publishing Company

Lynchburg, VA

Weisman Publications

Apple Valley, MN

Yahushua Dual Seed Christian Identity Ministry

Livingston, TX

Yahweh’s Truth

Linwood, MI

Neo-Confederate

Many groups celebrate traditional Southern culture and the Civil War’s dramatic conflict between the Union and the Confederacy. But neo-Confederate groups go further and embrace racist attitudes toward blacks and white separatism. Neo-Confederate groups seek to revive many of the racist principles of the antebellum South.

ACTBAC NC

Snow Camp, NC

Dixie Republic

Traveler’s Rest, SC

FreeMississippi

Perkinston, MS

League of the South

Killen, AL*

Anniston, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL

Wetumpka, AL

Harrison, AR

Jacksonville, FL

Lake City, FL

Miami, FL

Macon, GA

Ft. Mitchell, KY

London, KY

Taylorsville, KY

Logansport, LA

Clements, MD

West Plains, MO

Tupelo, MS

Wilmington, NC

Aiken, SC

Lobelville, TN

Conroe, TX

La Porte, TX

Waxahachie, TX

Winchester, VA

Mary Noel Kershaw Foundation

Lobelville, TN

Pace Confederate Depot

Baldwyn, MS

Southern Future

Aiken, SC

Southern National Congress

Alexandria, VA*

Wetumpka, AL

Arkansas

Jacksonville, FL

Morganton, GA

Fruit Hill, KY

Louisiana

Maryland

Mississippi

West Plains, MO

North Carolina

Travelers Rest, SC

Tennessee

Texas

Black Separatist

Black separatist groups are organizations whose ideologies include tenets of racially based hatred. These groups typically oppose integration and racial intermarriage, and want separate institutions — or even a separate nation — for blacks. Most forms of black separatism are strongly anti-white and anti-Semitic.

All Eyes on Egipt Bookstore

Brooklyn, NY*

Orlando, FL

Decatur, GA

Macon, GA

Monticello, GA

Chicago, IL

Dorchester, MA

Detroit, MI

Cleveland, OH

Black Riders Liberation Party

Los Angeles, CA*

Oakland, CA

San Diego, CA

Miami, FL

Chicago, IL

Detroit, MI

New York, NY

Portland, OR

Virginia

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

New York, NY*

Washington, DC

Fort Myers, FL

Miami, FL

Orlando, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Baltimore, MD

Minneapolis, MN

Greensboro, NC

Omaha, NE

Jersey City, NJ

Philadelphia, PA

Oklahoma City, OK

Portland, OR

Allentown, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Baltimore, MD*

Los Angeles, CA

Rialto, CA

Washington, DC

black separtist cont’d

Miami, FL

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Detroit, MI

Minneapolis, MN

St. Louis, MO

North Carolina

New York, NY

Syracuse, NY

Oklahoma

Portland, OR

Philadelphia, PA

Texas

Seattle, WA

Israel United In Christ

Mount Vernon, NY*

Birmingham, AL

Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles, CA

Denver, CO

Washington, DC

Miami, FL

Orlando, FL

Tallahassee, FL

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Kansas City, KS

Louisville, KY

New Orleans, LA

Boston, MA

Detroit, MI

St. Louis, MO

Charlotte, NC

Newark, NJ

Las Vegas, NV

Bronx, NY

Heath, OH

Oregon

Warr Acres, OK

Pittsburgh, PA

Memphis, TN

Austin, TX

Corpus Christi, TX

Dallas, TX

Houston, TX

San Antonio, TX

Hampton, VA

Nation of Islam

Chicago, IL*

Birmingham, AL

Huntsville, AL

Mobile, AL

Montgomery, AL

Pine Bluff, AR

Phoenix, AZ

Compton, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Oakland, CA

Rialto, CA

San Diego, CA

Stockton, CA

Denver, CO

Washington, DC

Wilmington, DE

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Gainesville, FL

Miami, FL

Pensacola, FL

Pine Hills, FL

Saint Petersburg, FL

Tampa, FL

Atlanta, GA

Augusta, GA

Brunswick, GA

Columbus, GA

East Saint Louis, IL

Rockford, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Lexington, KY

Louisville, KY

Baton Rouge, LA

Monroe, LA

New Orleans, LA

Shreveport, LA

Boston, MA

Springfield, MA

Baltimore, MD

Benton Harbor, MI

Detroit, MI

Grand Rapids, MI

Kansas City, MO

St. Louis, MO

Holly Springs, MS

Southaven, MS

Charlotte, NC

Durham, NC

Greensboro, NC

Raleigh, NC

Winston-Salem, NC

Camden, NJ

Newark, NJ

New Brunswick, NJ

Plainfield, NJ

Willingboro, NJ

Brooklyn, NY

Buffalo, NY

Harlem, NY

Rochester, NY

Akron, OH

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Dayton, OH

Tulsa, OK

Harrisburg, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Charleston, SC

Columbia, SC

Greenville, SC

Chattanooga, TN

Memphis, TN

Austin, TX

Dallas, TX

Fort Worth, TX

Houston, TX

Texarkana, TX

Norfolk, VA

Richmond, VA

Milwaukee, WI

New Black Panther Party

Houston, TX*

Los Angeles, CA

Washington, DC

Jacksonville, FL

Miami, FL

Tampa, FL

Tallahassee, FL

Atlanta, GA

Augusta, GA

Waycross, GA

Springfield, IL

Louisville, KY

St. Louis, MO

Hattiesburg, MS

Newark, NJ

Dayton, OH

Nashville, TN

Dallas, TX

Tomball, TX

Virginia Beach, VA

New Black Panther Party for Self Defense

Stone Mountain, GA*

New Haven, CT

Tampa Bay, FL

Sicarii 1715

San Diego, CA*

Inland Empire, CA

Seattle, WA

War On The Horizon

Washington, DC

Anti-LGBT

Opposition to equal rights for LGBT people has been a central theme of Christian Right organizing and fundraising for the past four decades. These groups are not listed on the basis of opposition to same-sex marriage or the belief that the Bible describes homosexual activity as sinful. Anti-LGBT groups engage in crude name-calling and disseminate disparaging propaganda and falsehoods about this population, such as the claim that gay men molest children at vastly higher rates than straight men.

Abiding Truth Ministries

Springfield, MA

Alliance Defending Freedom

Scottsdale, AZ

American College of Pediatricians

Gainesville, FL

American Family Association

Tupelo, MS*

Franklin, PA

Americans for Truth About Homosexuality

Naperville, IL

American Vision

Powder Springs, GA

ATLAH World Missionary Church (All The Land Anointed Holy)

New York, NY

Campus Ministry USA, The

Terre Haute, IN

Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM)

Washington, DC

New York, NY

Chalcedon Foundation

Vallecito, CA

Citizens for Community Values

Cincinnati, OH

Conservative Republicans of Texas

Houston, TX

D. James Kennedy Ministries (formerly Truth in Action)

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Faith Baptist Church (formerly Sons of Thundr)

Greenville, GA

Faith2Action

North Royalton, OH

Faithful Word Baptist Church

Tempe, AZ

Family Research Council

Washington, DC

Family Research Institute

Colorado Springs, CO

Family Watch International

Gilbert, AZ

Generations With Vision

Elizabeth, CO

Heterosexuals Organized for a Moral Environment (H.O.M.E.)

Downers Grove, IL

Illinois Family Institute

Carol Stream, IL

Illinois Family Institute Tri-County chapter

Peoria, IL

Liberty Counsel

Orlando, FL

Mass Resistance

Waltham, MA*

Torrance, CA

Lewiston, ME

St. Louis, MO

Yorktown, VA

Mission: America

Columbus, OH

Pacific Justice Institute

Sacramento, CA

Pass the Salt Ministries

Hebron, OH

Pilgrims Covenant Church

Monroe, WI

Pray in Jesus Name Project, The

Colorado Springs, CO

Probe Ministries

Plano, TX

Providence Road Baptist Church

Maiden, NC

Public Advocate of the United States

Falls Church, VA

Ruth Institute

San Marcos, CA

Save California

Sacramento, CA

Stedfast Baptist Church

Fort Worth, TX

TC Family (Traverse City Family)

Traverse City, MI

Tom Brown Ministries

El Paso, TX

Traditional Values Coalition

Washington, DC*

Anaheim, CA

True Light Pentecost Church

Spartanburg, SC

United Families International

Gilbert, AZ

Verity Baptist Church

Sacramento, CA

Westboro Baptist Church

Topeka, KS

Windsor Hills Baptist Church

Oklahoma City, OK

World Congress of Families/Howard Center for Family, Religion, and Society

Rockford, IL

Anti-Muslim

Anti-Muslim hate groups are a relatively new phenomenon in the United States, most of them appearing in the aftermath of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Earlier anti-Muslim groups tended to be religious in orientation and disputed Islam’s status as a respectable religion. Anti-Muslim groups listed here exhibit extreme hostility towards Muslims and attribute to Islam’s followers an inherent set of negative traits.

III% Security Force

Henry County, GA

ACT for America

Virginia Beach, VA*

Jonesboro, AR

Tucson, AZ

Corona, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Mission Viejo, CA

Colorado

Cheshire, CT

Connecticut

Bear, DE

Brevard County, FL

Heathrow, FL

Jacksonville, FL

Palm Beach, FL

Des Moines, IA

Meridian, ID

Twin Falls, ID

Des Plaines, IL

Baton Rouge, LA

Boston, MA

Detroit, MI

Grand Rapids, MI

Minneapolis, MN

Ste. Genevieve, MO

St. Louis, MO

Lake County, MT

Kalispell, MT

Stillwater County, MT

Whitehall, MT

Fayetteville, NC

Nashua, NH

Brooklyn, NY

Long Island, NY

Cleveland, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Columbus, OH

Rapid City, SD

Knoxville, TN

Memphis, TN

Dallas, TX

Houston, TX

San Antonio, TX

Leesburg, VA

Pierce County, WA

Spokane Valley, WA

Altra Firearms

Jackson Center, PA

American Constitution Center

Nashville, TN

American Freedom Alliance

Los Angeles, CA

American Freedom Defense Initiative

New York, NY

American Freedom Law Center

Ann Arbor, MI

American Security Rally of Montana

Helena, MT

Bare Naked Islam

Marina del Rey, CA

Bomb Islam

Phoenix, AZ

Bosch Fawstin

New York, NY

Bureau on American Islamic Relations

Irving, TX

Center for Security Policy

Washington, DC

Christian Action Network

Forest, VA

Citizens for National Security

Boca Raton, FL

Citizen Warrior

Nashville, TN

Clarion Project

Washington, DC

Committee to End the CSI Refugee Center

Buhl, ID

Counter Jihadist Coalition of Southern California

Santa Monica, CA

Crusaders, The

Garden City, KS

David Horowitz Freedom Center

Los Angeles, CA

Faith Freedom

Bellevue, WA

Family Security Matters

Washington, DC

Fortress of Faith

Bellingham, WA

Foundation for Advancing Christian Truth

Bronx, NY

Islamthreat.com

Pleasant Hill, CA

Jihad Watch

Sherman Oaks, CA

Keep South Dakota Safe PAC

Aberdeen, SC

Lincoln County Citizen Action Network

Fayetteville, TN

Pig Blood Bullets

Priest River, ID

Political Islam

Nashville, TN

Radio Jihad/Global Patriot Radio

New York

Refugee Resettlement Watch

Fairplay, MD

Religious Awareness Network

Washington, DC

Secure Michigan

New Baltimore, MI

Shoebat Foundation, The

Newtown, PA

Silver Bullet Gun Oil

Courtland, VA

Soldiers of Odin

Flagstaff, AZ

California

Colorado

Illinois

Indiana

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Cleveland, OH

Ohio

Tennessee

Texas

Stop the Islamization of the World

Houston, TX

Straight Way and More, The

Venice, FL

Sultan Knish a blog by Daniel Greenfield

New York, NY

Team America Political Action Committee

Littleton, CO

Treasure Valley Refugee Watch

Meridian, ID

Truth in Love Project

Chattaroy, WA

Understanding the Threat

Vienna, VA

United West, The

Lake Worth, FL

Virginia Christian Alliance

Henrico, VA

General Hate

These organizations are subdivided into anti-immigrant, hate music, Holocaust denial, and radical traditional Catholic groups. A final “other” sub-category includes groups espousing a variety of hateful doctrines.

ANTI-IMMIGRANT (14)

American Border Patrol

Sierra Vista, AZ

American Immigration Control Foundation/Americans for Immigration Control

Monterey, VA

Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC)

Raleigh, NC

Borderkeepers of Alabama

Birmingham, AL

Californians for Population Stabilization

Santa Barbara, CA

Center for Immigration Studies

Washington, DC

Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform

Lakewood, CO

Federation for American Immigration Reform

Washington, DC

Immigration Reform Law Institute

Washington, DC

Legal Immigrants for America

Winter Springs, FL

National Coalition for Immigration Reform (formerly CCIR)

Huntington Beach, CA

New Yorkers for Immigration Control and Enforcement (NYICE)

New York, NY

ProEnglish

Arlington, VA

US Border Guard

Mesa, AZ

HATE MUSIC (16)

American Defense Records

Lexington, KY

Behold Barbarity Records & Distro

Plymouth, MN

Hate Crime Streetwear Productions

Anaheim, CA

Hostile Class Productions

Burbank, IL

ISD Records

Denison, TX

Label 56

Nottingham, MD

Micetrap Distribution

Maple Shade Township, NJ

MSR Productions

Wheat Ridge, CO

NSM88 Records

Detroit, MI

Poker Face

Allentown, PA

Resistance Records

Chicago, IL

Soleilmoon Recordings

Portland, OR

Stahlhelm Records

Milwaukee, WI

Tightrope

Calico Rock, AR

United Riot Records

New York, NY

Wolf Tyr Productions

Holbrook, NY

HOLOCAUST DENIAL (10)

Barnes Review/Foundation for Economic Liberty, Inc.

Upper Marlboro, MD

Campaign for Radical Truth in History

Coeur d’Alene, ID

carolynyeager.net

Kerrville, TX

Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust

San Diego, CA*

York, PA

Deir Yassin Remembered

Geneva, NY*

Ann Arbor, MI

Institute for Historical Review

Newport Beach, CA

Irving Books

Key West, FL

Realist Report, The

Poway, CA

RADICAL TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC (14)

Catholic Counterpoint

Broomall, PA

Catholic Family News /Catholic Family Ministries, Inc.

Niagara Falls, NY

Christ or Chaos

West Chester, OH

Culture Wars /Fidelity Press

South Bend, IN

Fatima Crusader, The /International Fatima Rosary Crusade

Constable, NY

IHM Media

Richmond, NH

IHS Press

Norfolk, VA

In the Spirit of Chartres Committee

Carrollton, VA

Most Holy Family Monastery

Fillmore, NY

OMNI Christian Book Club

Palmdale, CA

Remnant, The /The Remnant Press

Forest Lake, MN

general hate cont’d

Robert Sungenis

State Line, PA

Slaves of the Immaculate Heart of Mary

Richmond, NH

Tradition in Action

Los Angeles, CA

OTHER (46)

a2z Publications

Las Vegas, NV

Active Democracy

Washington, DC

Aggressive Christianity

Fence Lake, NM*

Berino, NM

American Clarion

Rapid City, SD

American Free Press

Washington, DC

As-Sabiqun

Washington, DC*

Los Angeles, CA

Oakland, CA

Sacramento, CA

San Diego, CA

Philadelphia, PA

Bill Keller Ministries

St. Petersburg, FL

Brother Nathanael Foundation, The

Frisco, CO

Chick Publications

Ontario, CA

Christian Anti-Defamation Commission

Vista, CA

Concerned Citizens and Friends of Illegal Immigration Law Enforcement

Framingham, MA

Cultural Studies Press

New York, NY

European-American Evangelistic Crusades

Sheridan, CA

Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints

Hildale, UT*

Colorado City, AZ

Custer, SD

Pringle, SD

Holy Nation of Odin

Kingsburg, CA

Insight USA

Longwood, FL

Invictus Books

Wentzville, MO

Jamaat al-Muslimeen

Baltimore, MD

Jewish Defense League

Los Angeles, CA

Jewish Task Force

Fresh Meadows, NY

Lordship Church

Coeur d’Alene, ID

Masjid al Islam

Oakland, CA

National Prayer Network

Clackamas, OR

Official Street Preachers

Los Angeles, CA

Ozark Craft LC

Harrison, AR

Power of Prophecy

Austin, TX

Reformation-Bible Puritan-Baptist Church/Vatican Assassins

Newmanstown, PA

Rense Radio Network

Ashland, OR

Repent Amarillo

Amarillo, TX

Samanta Roy Institute of Science and Technology

Shawano, WI

Sharkhunters International

Hernando, FL

Sons of Liberty Media (formerly You Can Run But You Cannot Hide)

Annandale, MN

Tony Alamo Christian Ministries

Fouke, AR*

Fort Smith, AR

Canyon Country, CA

Santa Clarita, CA

New York, NY