spaceRead Churchill's Words About Life in Space (He Was a Believer)
We've got company: The PM believed we're not alone in the cosmos
BrainDoctors May Be Able to Predict Autism Risk Much Earlier
TIME.com stock health brain
European UnionQ&A: Jean-Claude Juncker on Brexit, Russia, and Trump's 'Highly Unfriendly' Remarks on the E.U.
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker during the press conference at Mediterranean Conference Centre after the European Council Summit in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 3, 2017.
White HousePresident Trump Asks Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to 'Hold Back' on Settlement Expansion
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 15, 2017.
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
President/CEO of The Recording Academy and GRAMMY Foundation President/CEO Neil Portnow (L) and Adele backstage during during the The 59th GRAMMY Awards. Michael Kovac—Getty Images for NARAS
Music

Grammys President Neil Portnow: 'I Don't Think There's a Race Problem at All'

Cady Lang
5:32 PM UTC

As Adele's 25 beat Beyonce's Lemonade to the top prizes at this year's Grammys, it was the latest in a series of controversial award-winners prompting backlash from some artists and viewers alike.

The ceremony was no exception, drawing criticism from those who feel the academy has consistently undervalued black artists. Following the ceremony, in an interview with Pitchfork Recording Academy president Neil Portnow responded to the question "do you think the Grammys has a race problem?"

"No, I don't think there's a race problem at all," he answered. "Remember, this is a peer-voted award, it's not a corporate entity – it's the 14,000 members of the Academy...It's always hard to create objectivity out of something that's inherently subjective, which is what art and music is about. We do the best we can."

Portnow added that the academy takes the work of expanding their membership to be more inclusive seriously.

" We are always working on increasing diversity in membership, whether it's ethnicity, gender, genre, or age," he said. "In order to maintain our relevance, we have to be refreshing all the time and we have to be doing that across the board."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME