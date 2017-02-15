European UnionQ&A: Jean-Claude Juncker on Brexit, Russia, and Trump's 'Highly Unfriendly' Remarks on the E.U.
President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker during the press conference at Mediterranean Conference Centre after the European Council Summit in Valletta, Malta, on Feb. 3, 2017.
White HousePresident Trump Asks Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to 'Hold Back' on Settlement Expansion
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Feb. 15, 2017.
InternetSimone Biles Just Became the Latest Star to Get a Taste of the Salt Bae Treatment
Simone Biles attends the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes after party on January 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicGrammys President Neil Portnow: 'I Don't Think There's a Race Problem at All'
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
TIME.com stock photos Weight Loss Health Exercise Scale
Elizabeth Renstrom for TIME
Obesity

Here’s the Strongest Evidence Yet That Belly Fat Is Really Bad for You

Health.com /Amanda MacMillan
5:27 PM UTC

Carrying extra weight around your middle could mean more than just too-tight pants: You may have a higher risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes, according to a new study of more than 400,000 people published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The authors say that their findings provide the strongest evidence yet that belly fat is directly linked to the development of chronic disease.

Obesity is a well-known risk factor for both heart disease and diabetes. But for any given body mass index (which is calculated using height and weight), distribution of body fat can vary substantially: Some people pack more fat around their hips, for example, and others around their stomachs.

Studies have suggested that people with excess belly fat—aka visceral fat—are more likely to have chronic health problems and die prematurely. “But it wasn’t clear if that was due to the abdominal fat itself, or the fact that people with abdominal fat also tend to have other unhealthy behaviors, like smoking or not exercising,” says lead author Connor Emdin, PhD, a researcher at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

Since body shape is partially genetic, Emdin and his colleagues wanted to see if they could trace these increased disease risks all the way back to people’s DNA. This could help rule out overlapping effects of lifestyle habits, he says, and show whether abdominal obesity is a risk factor all on its own.

To investigate, the researchers analyzed genomic data and medical records from more than 400,000 people. They found that people who carried combinations of genes that predisposed them to higher waist-to-hip ratios (a measure of abdominal obesity) were 77% more likely to have diabetes, and 46% more likely to have coronary heart disease, than those who weren’t predisposed. They were also more likely to have risk factors for these conditions, such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and high blood glucose levels.

Health.com: 18 Superfoods for Your Heart

Looking solely at people’s genetic risk—and not at their actual waist-to-hip ratio, which could also be influenced by unhealthy behaviors—helped the researchers conclude, with greater certainty than ever before, that belly fat really does contribute to heart disease and diabetes.

That doesn’t mean people with certain genes are doomed. “The amount of fat that you store around your stomach is influenced by genetics, but it’s also strongly influenced by exercise and diet,” Emdin says. “If you don’t exercise and you don’t eat healthy, you’re going to have a lot more fat around your abdomen.”

Subscribe to the Healthy Living newsletter for the latest wellness, fitness, and nutrition news

In that sense, Emdin says, the study highlights the importance of a healthy lifestyle—no matter what your genetic background. “The message here is that if you want to reduce your health risks, you should minimize the fat you store around your abdomen,” he says.

This article originally appeared on Health.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME