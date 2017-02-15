Gun violence in Chicago has claimed the life of a 2-year-old boy whose shooting death Tuesday was captured on Facebook Live .

Police said Lavontay White Jr. was shot in the head while sitting in the back of a car. The toddler was riding in the vehicle with his 26-year-old uncle, who was also shot and killed, and his uncle’s 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend, who was wounded, according to the Chicago Tribune .

The woman was live streaming on Facebook when bullets rang out in the background. Authorities said the unidentified gunman opened fire on the couple and the child while their car was in an alley.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the slain man is a documented gang member who authorities believe was the shooter’s target, the Washington Post reports. The gunman has not yet been caught.

"We have very promising leads," Johnson said at a news conference . “There's no doubt in my mind that we'll find him."

Lavontay is the city’s youngest victim of gun violence since 2013, according to the Tribune .