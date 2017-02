The Internet Mocks President Trump for Comparing Leaks to 'Candy'

When President Trump took to Twitter to criticize leaks that helped bring down former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, he compared them to candy.

The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The internet ran with the candy metaphor, as it tends to do with these things.

See some of the reactions below.

Trump hates candy. - Jelly Blinds (@vicenathanvice) February 15, 2017

The real scandal is that President Trump hates candy! https://t.co/dFpCrdpXA7 - Partybot (@johnclavis) February 15, 2017

The real scandal here is that my Valentines candy from @FLOTUS is being devoured here in the office by Bannon. Very un-American! - Nice Donald J. Trump (@NICERPOTUS) February 15, 2017

What do you think Trump's favorite delicious candy is? Stock answer like a 100 Grand Bar or something weird like a Zagnut? - Rob Wesley (@eastwes) February 15, 2017

All this candy talk is giving me a craving. Yet the Trump talk also leaves my stomach unsettled... So mixed up. https://t.co/RGMCEoHjcK - Lunauc (@LunaucPerkon) February 15, 2017

This candy was one sweet Valentines Day gift. https://t.co/pVt1eJM3fm - Resisting Trump (@ImaTrumpBuster) February 15, 2017